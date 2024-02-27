SportsQuest, Inc. Targeting Merger and Strategic Partnership with Leading Chinese AI Cinema Chain

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / The Company SPORTS QUEST (OTC PINK:SPQS) www.sports-quest.co (Company) is using this opportunity to bring attention to the Feb 23 2024 OTC filing regarding targeted China based merger candidate, a leading Chinese AI Theatre Company a pioneering force in the cinema industry. (China Cinema)

In concert with this event the Company and the China Cinema firm have launched a new investor relations web site https://huayicinemas.net/ for the benefit of the Company shareholders and followers.

The recent due diligence process led by SportsQuest's management went well and both companies are looking to move further into merger process.. The next steps involve complying with certain merger laws of Mainland China with USA entities as the parent company such as a formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). The SPV is well under way for the China Cinema Co and SPQS. This strategic move underscores the commitment of all parties involved to ensure a successful merger process, including SPQS management assistance to date and moving forward. Post merger immediate plans include the appointment of all new officers and Directors, Chairman Mr Zhang .(See BIO at huayicinemas.net) corporate name change to better reflect the Company's activities and resuming the current managements aspirations of SEC compliance to return to being a reporting Company.

A comprehensive Supplementary filing will be filed with OTC Markets shortly (estimated 5 to 10 days) describing the China Cinema developed technologies expansion plans both corporately owned and franchised locations and other material events.

More updates will follow shortly.

Disclosure:

