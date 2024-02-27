Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of beoble (BBL) on February 28, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the BBL/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:00 UTC on the slated date.

BBL Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/199216_82b6758b94525bab_001full.jpg

beoble (BBL) is a Web3 communication infrastructure and ecosystem, offering a web-based chat app and integration toolkit for Dapps, supporting most major wallets with end-to-end encrypted messaging, enabling seamless chat between wallets.

Introducing beoble: Web3's wallet-to-wallet chat platform

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of beoble (BBL), representing a pioneering venture into the realm of Web3 communications, positioning itself as a bridge for the web3 community to interact seamlessly and securely. It is coined as the "Messenger of the web3 people, by the web3 people, for the web3 people," emphasizing its dedication to fostering a secure, private, and efficient messaging ecosystem within the blockchain domain. Through its web-based chat application, beoble enables users to engage in wallet-to-wallet communications, ensuring that every message sent and received is end-to-end encrypted. This approach not only aims to champion privacy but also integrates the flexibility and innovation inherent to Web3, supporting most major wallets and allowing for a rich, user-friendly messaging experience.

Beyond serving individual users, beoble extends its capabilities as a comprehensive toolkit for developers, offering a suite of APIs and SDKs designed for swift integration into decentralized applications (Dapps). This infrastructure component of beoble aims to revolutionize how Dapps incorporate communication features, providing modularized messaging, social profiles, and customer support tools that mirror the sophistication of Web3 versions of popular Web2 services. The ease of integration and the aim of enhanced user engagement and retention positions beoble as an essential utility for Dapp developers seeking to enrich their applications with advanced social and communication functionalities.

At its core, beoble is committed to a no-compromise approach towards privacy, security, and user experience. By leveraging decentralized storage solutions such as IPFS and Arweave, along with end-to-end encryption protocols, beoble ensures that user data and communications are secure from external threats and privacy infringements. This commitment extends to the platform's design, which mirrors the intuitive and engaging experiences users expect from Web2 applications, thereby bridging the gap to Web3 with minimal friction and maximal trust.

Looking towards the future, beoble's roadmap includes expanding support beyond EVM-compatible blockchains to include others, indicating its ambition to be a universally accessible platform in the Web3 space. The platform's innovative reward system, epitomized by "cat points," further underscores its dedication to user engagement and ownership. Through its comprehensive suite of features, user-centric design, and forward-looking vision, beoble is set to redefine the standards of Web3 communication, making it an indispensable tool for both individual users and developers alike.

About BBL Token

Based on ERC20, BBL has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). BBL token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on February 28, 2024. Investors who are interested in BBL can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about BBL Token:

Official Website: https://www.beoble.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/beoble_official

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0xD979c468a68062e7bdff4Ba6DF7842DfD3492E0f

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199216

SOURCE: LBank