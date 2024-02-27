

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEE (SEE) said, for the full year 2024, it expects net sales in the range of $5.2 to $5.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.05 to $1.15 billion. The company expects full year adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.65 to $3.05.



Fourth quarter bottom line totaled $124.0 million, or $0.86 per share compared with $94.3 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.88 in fourth quarter 2023, as compared to $0.99 in fourth quarter 2022. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $1.38 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



