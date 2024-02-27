

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$106.49 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$482.48 million, or -$1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$77.12 million or -$0.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.9% to $1.99 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$106.49 Mln. vs. -$482.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.25 vs. -$1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.14 -Revenue (Q4): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.12



