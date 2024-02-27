Northern Trust has appointed Nick Gilbert as head of Global Fund Services (GFS), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), The appointment is effective April 1, 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

Gilbert will lead Northern Trust's business providing asset servicing solutions to global investment managers located in EMEA and for their funds domiciled in the region. Services include fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions, supporting clients' investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

Currently serving as Northern Trust's Chief Strategy Officer for Asset Servicing, Gilbert joined Northern Trust in 2005 as a relationship manager and has since worked across a variety of asset servicing roles, including Chief Operating Officer for its GFS businesses in Ireland and the UK.

He will succeed Clive Bellows, who has been recently named as President of Northern Trust's EMEA business, pending regulatory approval. Gilbert will report to Toby Glaysher, President of GFSwith a matrix reporting line to Bellows.

Glaysher commented: "Nick's strategic insight and extensive knowledge of our business makes him well-equipped to lead our team of dedicated fund industry professionals. He will also play a critical role in driving the continuing digital transformation of our solutions for asset managers, helping clients create efficiencies across their businesses and great experiences for their investors."

