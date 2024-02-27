Resilient Healthcare Operations in the Wake of Cyber Attacks: Discover Jorie AI's Revolutionary Solutions

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / In response to the evolving cybersecurity threats in healthcare, underscored by incidents like the Change Healthcare cyber-attack, Jorie AI offers a comprehensive operational framework designed for unparalleled security and continuity. Our platform stands out through its direct connections to over 1,400 payers and strategic partnerships with leading clearinghouses, ensuring a robust and secure network for healthcare data exchanges. Jorie AI's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) platform is built on the principle of operational excellence, combining direct connections with more than 1,400 payers and collaborative efforts with trusted clearinghouses. This approach not only fosters an advanced redundancy framework but also secures a wide-reaching network for seamless healthcare data transactions. It's a strategic design aimed at elevating both the resilience and security posture of healthcare operations, ensuring uninterrupted access to critical services. Our intelligent redundancy capabilities are pivotal, guaranteeing that healthcare operations can endure and swiftly recover from disruptions.

The seamless integration of backup communication pathways, facilitated by our direct connections and clearinghouse partnerships, maintains essential processes like eligibility checks and claim management. This system ensures operational continuity, allowing healthcare providers to prioritize patient care with confidence in their operational integrity. Jorie AI's platform is distinguished by its extensive direct connections to over 1,400 payers and strategic clearinghouse partnerships. This network empowers healthcare providers with broad access to payer information and services, enhancing real-time operations and efficient revenue cycle management. Our diversified communication channels significantly improve operational robustness and adaptability, crucial in the face of cyber threats. Beyond addressing immediate cybersecurity concerns, Jorie AI offers a long-term strategy that envelops the full spectrum of the revenue cycle. Our platform prioritizes efficiency, accuracy, resilience, and security, preparing healthcare providers for forthcoming challenges and opportunities. Jorie AI is committed to a swift and impactful implementation process, characterized by:

• Immediate Enhancement: Leverage our direct connections to 1,400 payers and strategic clearinghouse partnerships for rapid operational enhancement, reducing downtime and ensuring continuity for processes such as prior authorization, eligibility and verification, claims submission, claims statusing and more.

• Seamless Integration: Our solutions are meticulously designed for operational efficiency and redundancy, guaranteeing seamless operations even during disasters. This seamless integration facilitates continuous healthcare operations, bolstering disaster recovery and operational resilience.

• Ongoing Support: Jorie AI provides continuous support, consulting, and training to enhance overall RCM efficiency.

Our team is dedicated to ensuring that healthcare providers fully leverage our platform's capabilities, optimizing their revenue cycle and operational resilience. If you have been affected directly by the Change Healthcare security breach, contact Jorie AI for immediate secure solution to get your claims process immediately back online. Contact Renata Paniagua, Director of Client Relations at Rpaniagua@joriehc.com.

www.jorie.ai

Contact Information

Marquitta Walters

Director of Marketing and Communications

mwalters@joriehc.com

331-282-1281

Renata Panigua

Director of Client Relations

rpaniagua@joriehc.com

SOURCE: Jorie AI

