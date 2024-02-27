Lynkwell, Inc.: Lynkwell and City of Schenectady Forge Industry-Leading Partnership to Optimize Electric Fleet Operations

The U.S.-based electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider's approach to electrifying fleet vehicles paves the way for a scalable solution for sustainable fleet operations.

SCHENECTADY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Lynkwell, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging software and solutions, has been named the City of Schenectady's partner in powering the transition to an all-electric vehicle fleet. This strategic alignment establishes Lynkwell's software as the driving force behind the city's fleet operations, fueling its commitment to operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

As transitioning fleet operations to electric power becomes crucial to mitigate the substantial greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation, as well as to proactively address state mandates , the City of Schenectady is positioning itself at the forefront of this evolution by embracing Lynkwell's ecosystem of hardware and software in addition to its comprehensive, full turnkey consulting, installation and maintenance solutions.

Lynkwell facilitates streamlined access to its e-mobility solutions for municipal agencies like the City of Schenectady through cooperative purchasing contracts in addition to state and federal-level purchasing agreements, ensuring an efficient, cost-effective and compliant acquisition process.

The decision to appoint Lynkwell as the exclusive e-mobility solutions provider for the City of Schenectady was based on its commitment to dedicated support and advanced software solutions, which include the following key functionalities valued by fleet managers.

Dynamic Load Management: Streamline and automate energy distribution in real-time to actively manage and allocate electrical loads. Optimize resources and leverage energy management functionality not available to vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE). With both cloud and local station group energy controls, the system ensures uninterrupted power management capabilities even when the stations are disconnected from the network.

Automated Alerts: Swiftly address station faults, disconnections, and energy exceedances with real-time automated alerts that can immediately trigger a prompt response from service teams, ensuring seamless operations and maximum uptime.

Private Station Access: Fleet operators can maintain control by setting stations to private mode, granting usage exclusively to approved drivers. Alternatively, leverage charging discounts to provide complimentary charging to specific driver groups, while keeping stations publicly accessible and available to generate revenue.

Bulk Charging Station Management: Efficiently manage configurations and energy usage across an entire fleet or manage designated groups of chargers by setting charging station demand profiles in bulk, streamlining operations and optimizing resource allocation.

Smart Data Optimization: Gain valuable insights to inform ROI and fleet management strategy with comprehensive data reporting to meet funding reporting requirements effortlessly and ensure compliance.

Seamless Telematics Integration: Integrate critical EV charging data seamlessly into your existing telematics system using our public API. Support for all data in our system ensures a cohesive and streamlined experience for your fleet management needs.

Lynkwell's software, which is developed, managed, and maintained for optimal performance by a team of U.S.-based engineers and EV infrastructure professionals, offers the capability to scale its software stack to serve multiple locations, energy loads and applications, exceeding requirements for fleet management and energy use optimization.

Further cementing Lynkwell's position as a sustainability partner for the city, its software capabilities have successfully transitioned fleet vehicles to electric power for use by its police, code enforcement and facilities management departments, as the city looks to incorporate more EVs into its 255-vehicle fleet in the near future.

"The electrification of a fleet is an opportunity to enhance operational efficiency while achieving energy and cost savings," added Jazon Zarillo, president and co-founder of Lynkwell. "Lynkwell is proud to collaborate with the City of Schenectady for the strategic integration of electric vehicles into their fleet operations, an initiative that will have a positive impact on the city's operational efficiency as well as on the community's overall approach to clean transportation infrastructure."

The degree of management and control provided by Lynkwell's EV solutions has resulted in an average 20 to 30 percent energy and infrastructure cost savings for its fleet customers. The City of Schenectady reports that compared to its gas-powered fleet vehicles, one of its new electric vehicles saves $1,420 in fuel costs, $1,586 in operating costs and approximately 11,506 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

"Electric vehicles will be a critical component to meeting the greenhouse gas emission reduction directives outlined within New York State's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA)," said Mayor Gary McCarthy of the City of Schenectady. "Our dedication to supporting electric vehicle technology is evidenced by our role as host of the largest National Drive Electric Week in the country for two consecutive years. The City of Schenectady's collaboration with Lynkwell furthers our commitment by expanding infrastructure to support both public charging and fleet electrification, as well as creating excitement about electric vehicles in our community."

For more information about Lynkwell's software solutions and services, visit lynkwell.com.

About Lynkwelll:

Lynkwell is an innovative energy technology company with a mission to transform how the world connects clean, renewable, and sustainable energy solutions with the evolving electric infrastructure. The company provides comprehensive and coordinated products and services for the design, planning, funding, financing, installation, and management of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and provides a white-label offering allowing businesses to create custom-branded EV charging experiences. Since 2016, Lynkwell has facilitated the deployment of thousands of charging stations for public, private, and fleet applications collaborated on the development and integration of hundreds of equipment and software solutions and has secured tens of millions of dollars of incentives, grants, and funding awards for its customers. Partners can access one of the largest and most robust catalogs of hardware solutions and software functionality for EV charging infrastructure via the Lynkwell platform. Learn about the next generation of EV charging networks with Lynkwell at https://www.lynkwell.com/ .

CONTACT:

Mallory Insyxiengmay, Content Manager, Lynkwell

minsyxiengmay@solution.energy

SOURCE: Lynkwell, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com