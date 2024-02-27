Energy industry veteran brings deep project execution and management expertise to WasteFuel as it accelerates to scale Green Methanol production.

WasteFuel, a next-generation waste-to-fuels company, announced today that Johan Fritz, former Johnson Matthey Project and Engineering Director, will serve as the company's Global Projects Director, effective May 1, 2024. Johan will oversee WasteFuel's project development team and work alongside key partners to advance the company's projects and accelerate WasteFuel's efforts to produce green methanol at scale.

He brings over 25-years of experience leading multi-disciplinary teams across all project stages including concept design, FEED, detail design and execution in many places around the world including in the US, UK, China, India, EU, Africa and South America.

As the Project and Engineering Director at global chemical and sustainable technology company, Johnson Matthey, Johan was responsible for projects enabling net zero targets, managed the capex delivery of global projects, played a hands-on role in execution, and built and oversaw cross-stakeholder teams. His previous roles include Project Management Lead at leading oilfield services provider SLB Asset Consulting Services, where he provided Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) support for global clients; and Senior Manager at international integrated energy and chemicals company, Sasol E&P.

Johan holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Pretoria and studied chemical engineering at the Vaal University of Technology. He is a Member of the Association of Project Managers (MAPM), and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMI).

"I am looking forward to working alongside the WasteFuel team to build projects that will decarbonize shipping and reduce waste at this significant time for the company and the environment," said Johan Fritz, Global Projects Director of WasteFuel. "The opportunity to be a part of the company's growth and to bring their green methanol production to scale is extremely exciting."

"Johan's experience executing global energy projects adds critical expertise to WasteFuel's existing project management and leadership teams as we work to accelerate the development of our projects around the world," said Trevor Neilson, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of WasteFuel.

About WasteFuel:

WasteFuel is a next-generation sustainable fuels company using proven technologies to help address the climate emergency and revolutionize mobility. WasteFuel converts municipal and agricultural waste into low-carbon fuels including green methanol for shipping.

For more information visit: www.wastefuel.com.

