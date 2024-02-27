The "France Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
BNPL payments in France are expected to grow by 15% on an annual basis to reach US$13.72 billion in 2024.
The medium to long-term growth story of the BNPL industry in the country remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.8% during 2024-2029. The BNPL gross merchandise value in France will increase from US$11.93 billion in 2023 to reach US$21.88 billion by 2029.
The BNPL payment industry in France has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in France through 55 tables and 71 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:
France BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2020-2029
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
France Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2020-2029
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
- Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now Other Income
France Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs Statistics, 2020-2029
- Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
- Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt
France BNPL by Purpose, 2020-2029
- Convenience Short Term Loans
- Credit Long Term Loans
France BNPL by Business Model, 2020-2029
- Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
- Three-Party BNPL Offering
France BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2020-2029
- Open Loop System
- Closed Loop System
France BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2020-2029
- Standalone
- Banks Payment Service Providers
- Marketplaces
France Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players
France BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2020-2029
- Online Channel
- POS Channel
France Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
France Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
France Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
France Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
France Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
France Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
France Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
France Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
France Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
- Sales Uplift by Product Category
- Share by Age Group
- Share by Income
- Share by Gender
- Adoption Rationale
- Average Monthly Expense segments
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|88
|Forecast Period
|2024 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$13.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$21.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|France
