Georgia-Pacific Makes Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2024 List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Georgia-Pacific

Georgia-Pacific has been recognized on the Forbes list as one of America's Best Large Employers for 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on February 13 and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

This is the seventh time Georgia-Pacific has earned this recognition from Forbes. America's Best Large Employers have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 170,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing more than 5,000 people within the U.S.

"Being recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees," said Megan Sirna, senior vice president of Human Resources, Georgia-Pacific. "Our employees and culture are the driving force behind our success. We are proud to have such a talented and committed team that makes Georgia-Pacific a great place to work."

We are honored to be named by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers for 2024.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: gp.com/news

View original content here.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific

View the original press release on accesswire.com