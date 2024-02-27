

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound dropped against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound edged down to 190.41 against the yen and 1.1145 against the franc, off its early highs of 191.20 and 1.1172, respectively.



The pound touched 0.8567 against the euro, setting a 5-day low.



The currency is poised to challenge support around 180.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.



