Genvor Incorporated: Genvor to Participate in World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in San Francisco

Genvor Presenting as a Featured Startup at Leading Global AgTech Event

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) ("Genvor" or the "Company"), a developer of sustainable plant health solutions leveraging patented peptides, today announced that management will attend and present as a Featured Startup at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit taking place March 19-20, 2024 in San Francisco.

World Agri-Tech brings together over 2,500 decision-makers among agri-food business, OEMs, food brands, growers, tech providers and investors for two days of high-level networking, strategic market intelligence and start-up discovery. With a focus on harnessing nature-based solutions to meet climate commitments, and successful paths for commercializing biological inputs, next-generation breeding, AI and automation, an outstanding speaking faculty uncovers the innovations and investment propelling new value creation in this sector.

Chad Pawlak, Chief Executive Officer of Genvor, plans to participate in one-on-one meetings with industry participants, investors and the media throughout the conference, and will give a presentation to attendees as a Featured Startup.

World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit: Featured Startup Presentation

Date: March 19-20, 2024

Location: Marriott Marquis| San Francisco, California

For more information or to register for the event, please visit the conference website . To schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please email your request to GNVR@mzgroup.us or call Lucas Zimmerman at (949) 259-4987.

About Genvor

Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) is a developer of sustainable plant health solutions, with a portfolio of patented peptides to provide crops with anti-pathogen and enhanced nutritional properties through next-generation biological foliar application as well as transgenic seed traits. Supported by globally renowned scientists and a USDA partnership, Genvor leverages its licensing-first business model with active trait developments underway for a variety of crops including corn, citrus, rice, cotton, soybean, flax, and potato. To learn more, please visit www.genvor.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Instagram .

