Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Stinger Resources Inc. (TSXV: STNG) ("the Corporation") reports that it has granted a total of 800,000 incentive stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan to certain Directors, Officers, and Contractors of the Corporation. The options were granted at a deemed price of $0.05 and are exercisable until February 26, 2034. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

The granting of options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Stinger

Stinger holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation's 100% owned Dunwell Mine project is located in the prolific "Golden Triangle" of NW British Columbia.

The Corporation also holds a 100% interest in the Gold Hill project located in SE British Columbia on Boulder Creek in the headwaters of the Wildhorse River.

The Corporation also has earn in options on the Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

