Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - In today's competitive landscape, insurers face the challenge of balancing cost-cutting measures with delivering exceptional customer experiences. Learn how to achieve both using cutting-edge AI in our upcoming webinar, "Experience the Difference: The Power of AI for Seamless CX".

Register today to receive your live or on-demand viewing link.

On March 5 at 11am EST, we'll be covering how to:

Harness the power of AI to reduce wait times and personalize journeys

Blend tech with human touch to keep empathy front and center of your CX strategy

Tackle both your data and employee education strategies to smoothen implementation

Consider where your customers would really benefit from AI implementation, and where it could hinder rather than help

Our expert moderator Lisa Wardlaw will be joined by:

Preetha Sekharan, VP, Applied AI & Transformation , Unum

, Sarah Sinclair, VP, Corporate Counsel, Global Data, Privacy & AI , Prudential Financial

, Ian Blunt, VP Advanced Analytics , Highmark Health

, Raj Balasundaram, VP, Verint

Click here to register for the webinar.

PS. Can't make the time? Sign up anyway, and I'll send you the recording afterwards!

Contact Information

Tel: +44 20 7513 4150

Name: Adam Miller

Email: A.miller@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199469

SOURCE: Reuters Events