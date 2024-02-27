Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - In today's competitive landscape, insurers face the challenge of balancing cost-cutting measures with delivering exceptional customer experiences. Learn how to achieve both using cutting-edge AI in our upcoming webinar, "Experience the Difference: The Power of AI for Seamless CX".
On March 5 at 11am EST, we'll be covering how to:
- Harness the power of AI to reduce wait times and personalize journeys
- Blend tech with human touch to keep empathy front and center of your CX strategy
- Tackle both your data and employee education strategies to smoothen implementation
- Consider where your customers would really benefit from AI implementation, and where it could hinder rather than help
Our expert moderator Lisa Wardlaw will be joined by:
- Preetha Sekharan, VP, Applied AI & Transformation, Unum
- Sarah Sinclair, VP, Corporate Counsel, Global Data, Privacy & AI, Prudential Financial
- Ian Blunt, VP Advanced Analytics, Highmark Health
- Raj Balasundaram, VP, Verint
