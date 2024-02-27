

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) said, for 2024, the company expects net yield to increase approximately 5.5% as-reported and approximately 5.4% in constant currency versus 2023. Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $1.23.



For the first quarter, the company expects net yield growth to be approximately 15.5% in constant currency. Adjusted EPS is projected at $0.12.



Fourth quarter net loss was $106.5 million or $0.25 per share compared to net loss of $482.5 million or $1.14 per share, prior year. Adjusted net loss was $77.1 million or $0.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted loss of $439.7 million and $1.04 per share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was approximately $359.6 million. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter total revenue increased to $1.99 billion from $1.52 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.97 billion in revenue.



Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line are up 9% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



