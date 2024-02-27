

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hiring intentions among companies in Germany weakened further in February and even layoffs are possible in the months ahead, results of a survey by the ifo Institute showed Tuesday.



The ifo Employment Barometer fell to 94.9 points in February from 95.5 points in January.



'With the economy so sluggish, companies are putting off hiring new people,' Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at ifo, said.



'Even layoffs can no longer be ruled out.'



Signs continue to point to job cuts in manufacturing and also to trade, ifo said.



Retailers are deferring their hiring plans due to weaker consumer spending and difficult business situation is damping recruitment in the construction sector.



Though the barometer reading is positive for the service sector, recruitment efforts have slowed sharply, ifo said.



Meanwhile, the willingness to hire IT service providers and consultants remained strong, the survey found.



