Top GoTo Partner Network members were recognized for achievements across global markets during the 2023 calendar year
GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communications easy, today announced the winners of its 2023 Partner Awards. The awards are given to top achieving members of the GoTo Partner Network, a global network dedicated to helping customers do more by providing fast, reliable, and easy-to-use IT and unified communications solutions.
GoTo's Partner Awards recognize Partners selling GoTo Resolve, LogMeIn Rescue, GoTo Connect, and GoTo Contact Center. The winners were selected based on 2023 sales performance and were awarded to top Partners who were able to consistently provide their customers with IT management, support, and hybrid work tools through GoTo's solutions.
"Over the last year, we have been lucky enough to work with some amazing Partners as they support their customers' IT and business communications needs. We're excited to recognize their outstanding efforts in 2023, and we applaud our winners' hard work and dedication to elevating businesses with powerful solutions like GoTo Resolve and GoTo Connect that make IT easy," said Michael Day, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at GoTo.
The full list of 2023 winners include:
North America
- Top Technology Services Distributor: Telarus
- Top Overall Partners: OneTel Holdings, LLC (West) and Global Communications, LLC (East)
- Top New Partner: Emerging Tel
- Top Integration Partner: Solutionreach
- Top IT Solutions Partner: SHI International
- Top UCaaS Solutions Partner: OneTel Holdings, LLC
- Top CCaaS Solutions Partner: OneTel Holdings, LLC
- Top Full Service Provider: Davis Hanley
- Top Platinum Partner: OneTel Holdings, LLC
- Top Gold Partner: CNP Technologies
- Top Silver Partner: Connection
LATAM
- Top Distribution Partner: MOTT
- Top New Partner: ASA Software
- Top Partner Brazil: C&M
- Top Partner Mexico: Tecfull
- Top IT Partner: Loupen
- Top Platinum Partner: Ciclo Telecom
- Top Gold Partner: Flexilog
India
- Top Partner: Sonata Software Ltd
- Biggest Deal: DigitalTrack Solutions Pvt Ltd
- Top Emerging Partner: Techigent Technologies Pvt Ltd
EMEA
- Top Germany Partner: SoftwareONE
- Top Nordics Partner: Commaxx
- Top Southern Europe Partner: Eurodigit
- Top UK Ireland Partner: Softcat
- UC Deal of the Year: SaaSCom
- Rising Star: Xeretec
- Top IT Solutions Partner: Bytes Software Services
- Top IT Solutions Deal: Bytes Software Services
- UC Partner of the Year: Marlin Communications
- Distributor of the Year: AVANT
ANZ
- Top Partner: NativUC
- Biggest Deal: Converged Communication Network Applications
- Top New Partner: Falco Technology Solutions
The GoTo Partner Network also recently announced updates to its Partner Program, including new partner tiers and enhanced benefits. Partners can take advantage of custom incentives, guaranteed marketing development funds, dedicated sales enablement resources, and other benefits, all designed to help organizations identify, reach, and grow their customer base.
About GoTo
GoTo makes IT and business communications easy, so its customers can do what matters most. Featuring flagship products GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, and LogMeIn Rescue, the GoTo portfolio helps securely support and connect businesses to what's most important: their teams and customers. For over 20 years the company has been dedicated to robust security, including zero trust authentication, and powers more than 1 billion remote support sessions and 1 million customers with easy-to-use, built-for-IT solutions that save businesses time and money. With $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with roughly 3,000 GoGetters across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
