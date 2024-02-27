Prolocor Inc: Prolocor Announces $1.7 Million in Bridge Funding

Green Park & Golf Ventures and Labcorp continue to demonstrate ongoing commitment to Prolocor initiatives.

Funding will be used for ongoing clinical program and commercialization in 2024.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Prolocor, Inc., a healthcare startup developing an innovative precision diagnostic test with the potential to predict the risk of thrombosis by quantifying Fc?RIIa (pFCG test), today announced that they have successfully raised $1.7 million in bridge financing. The financing included significant participation by Green Park & Golf Ventures (GPG Ventures) and by the Labcorp Venture Fund.





Dr. Clay Heighten, Managing Partner at GPG Ventures, remarked, "We are encouraged by the impressive progress that the team at Prolocor is making. We look forward to the continued development of this important marker and the results of their ongoing clinical trials."

Dr. Peter DiBattiste, Co-Founder and CEO of Prolocor shared, "We have completed the enrollment of our 800 patient acute coronary syndrome (ACS) trial at 25 nationally recognized hospitals and completed an interim analysis of this confirmatory study in September 2023. In addition, our Co-Founder and CSO Dr. David Schneider and his lab team have confirmed the precision, accuracy, and specificity of the unique pCFG test. We sincerely appreciate GPG Ventures and Labcorp's ongoing support."

"We are very excited about the advancement being made by the Prolocor team and the important work they are doing to advance their innovative test to help predict risk of thrombosis," said Megann Vaughn Watters, Vice President, New Venture & Strategic Alliances, Labcorp.

"The Prolocor pFCG test provides powerful prognostic information leveraging a novel approach. The test is performed on fixed platelets removing a major technical limitation of platelet assays," said Co-Founder and CSO Dr. David Schneider.

There are 50 million people living with chronic coronary artery disease in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Of these, over two million suffer from acute coronary syndrome every year. In each case, the doctor and patient must decide whether to use more powerful therapy to reduce the risk of thrombosis - increasing the risk of bleeding - or less-intensive therapy - reducing bleeding risk at the expense of more thrombotic events such as heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular-related death. The prognostic tool being developed by Prolocor will help guide treatment decisions, effectively matching the intensity of therapy with the risk of events.

ABOUT PROLOCOR, INC.

Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet Fc?RIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative precision diagnostic test that quantifies Fc?RIIa on the surface of platelets. For more information on Prolocor, please visit the company's website at www.prolocor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CONTACT

info@prolocor.com



Contact Information

Mika Stojanovic

Managing Partner, TNG Creative LLC

mika@naissos.com





