Active Security Names Francisco 'Paco' Ortiz Vice President, Federal

Active Security, a C5ISR (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber Defense, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and security solutions integrator based in northern Virginia, appoints Francisco Ortiz as Vice President, Federal. Ortiz, having recently retired from the United States Secret Service, brings more than three decades of technical security expertise in the government vertical to Active Security's growing team.

As security experts within the government vertical, we understand the critical importance of strategically augmenting our team with top-tier talent to ensure unmatched execution of our existing and future contracts. Mr. Ortiz brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Active Security, transitioning his distinguished career as a Government End-User to the private sector, in a highly specialized domain.

Mr. Ortiz joins Active Security following a successful 23-year career with the US Secret Service, where he held pivotal roles culminating in his position as Deputy Division Chief. He has honed invaluable leadership, fiscal accountability, and technical security expertise, managing a workforce of over 275 employees and a budget exceeding $111M with direct oversight of all technical security matters within the agency.

In his new role as Vice President, Federal, Mr. Ortiz will spearhead our initiatives in the Federal vertical, ensuring adherence to government regulations, nurturing client relationships, driving operational excellence, and managing the entire lifecycle of contracts. We are confident that his extensive knowledge and expertise will further enhance our capabilities and underscore our dedication to remaining the preeminent organization serving mission-critical clientele with cutting-edge technology, implementation, and sustainment of force and asset protection solutions.

Active Security's CEO, Walter Hasser states, "I am truly honored that Paco Ortiz, who had companies lining up at his door to recruit him after retiring from the public sector, has chosen to join Active Security. He's a high performing individual with leadership qualities that I value. Paco's vision, talents, and strategic approach are in perfect harmony with Active Security's mission and corporate culture."

Excited to join the team, Mr. Ortiz states: "As I enthusiastically step into my role as Vice President, Federal at Active Security, I will champion our foundational values of trust, commitment, teamwork, and accountability. These values resonate deeply with my own, shaped by my career with the U.S. Secret Service. Trust is the cornerstone of our client engagements, which is fostered through transparency and reliability in every client interaction; commitment guides our dedication to excellence; teamwork is crucial in our collaborative efforts; and accountability ensures our adherence to the highest standards in all government endeavors. These values are not just words; they are the principles that drive every action and decision at Active Security."

Active Security is a defense contracting firm specializing in the design, implementation, and sustainment of C5ISR, physical, electronic and cyber security solutions. At Active Security we strive to provide just that - ACTIVE security. Security solutions that are smarter, faster, and more prevalent in the moment. We focus on the human aspect; the intellect and action required to leverage technologies emplaced in the name of security.

