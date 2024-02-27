Pace® Analytical: Pace Receives Environmental Business Journal Business Achievement Technology Merit Award for Its ezHerbicide Patent

Herbicide test method provides results faster using a more sustainable process.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, announced today it has received a Technology Merit Award as part of the Environmental Business Journal® 2023 Business Achievement Awards for obtaining a patent for ezHerbicide®, the company's Analytical Herbicide Detection Technology for soil and water samples.

"ezHerbicide is a great example of Pace® innovation and the company's commitment to reducing waste and promoting more sustainable practices," notes Johnny Mitchell, Pace® Chief Technology Officer. "Receiving recognition for this patented methodology from an industry leader like the Environmental Business Journal® is both rewarding and humbling."

The Pace® proprietary technology provides more accurate data up to 50% faster while reducing environmental impact. The ezHerbicide method combines liquid chromatography with a mass spectrometry system to detect herbicide particles at a lower, parts-per-billion level. This process ensures more accurate and precise determination of herbicide forms. Smaller sample sizes mean fewer sample containers, reduced shipping, and less solvents used in the processing of samples. Other traditional analytical techniques for measuring the presence of herbicides are time-consuming, labor-intensive, and have limitations on what can be detected.

Environmental Business Journal® (EBJ) provides strategic market intelligence to executives and investors in 13 business segments of the environmental industry including environmental consulting & engineering, remediation & industrial services, water & wastewater equipment, air quality & pollution control equipment, hazardous waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, water/wastewater infrastructure, renewable energy, and environmental instrumentation and information systems. The 2023 EBJ awards will be presented in-person at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit XXII on April 02-04, 2024 in San Diego, along with CCBJ Business Achievement, Lifetime Achievement, and 50-Year Company anniversary awards.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Environmental Business Journal®

Environmental Business Journal® has been published since 1988 by Environmental Business International Inc., an independent research and publishing company focused on the environmental and climate change industries.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, healthcare providers, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

