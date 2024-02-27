Brita Strandberg Joins Numeracle Board of Directors

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Numeracle, Inc., ("Numeracle" or "Company") the pioneer of Verified Identity and Entity Identity Management for Communications, today announces the appointment of Brita Dagmar Strandberg to its Board of Directors.

Brita boasts extensive experience advising communications and technology companies, helping catalyze growth and reach successful public offerings. With a track record advising industry giants like Zoom, RingCentral, Cisco, and others, Brita has navigated regulatory landscapes, facilitated market entry, managed operational challenges, and assisted with transformative transactions and IPOs. Brita also serves as an independent Director and member of the Audit and Compensation Committees at Aircall, a leading customer communication and engagement platform.

"I am honored and excited to join Numeracle's Board of Directors at this pivotal moment in the Company's growth," Brita said. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to advance Numeracle's leadership in the industry and return trust to communications."

"Like many others, I have leaned on Brita's wisdom and insights to overcome the toughest hurdles in telecom. It is an honor to have her join the board to help guide Numeracle in paving the way for identity adoption in all communications while also being financially sound and responsible in our pursuit," Rebekah Johnson, founder and CEO of Numeracle said. "It is important for me to have a board that is aligned in our vision for Numeracle's future, but also value those who bring different opinions and perspectives from my own as CEO and board member."

Throughout her career, Brita has been a staunch advocate for diversity and inclusion, championing these causes as an employment and civil rights lawyer, leading LGBTQ+ initiatives, and spearheading diversity efforts within her former firm. Outside of her professional endeavors, she remains deeply engaged in her community, serving as a member of the Vestry at her church and former volunteer leader of the local Aerospace 4-H Club. A mother of two college students, Brita is also a former college and recreational ice hockey player who is passionate about women's sports.

Numeracle's Entity Identity Management (EIM) platform enables service and platform providers to manage the identity of end entities and implement Know Your Customer (KYC) policies to outbound communications. KYC identity vetting and verification is the cornerstone of the platform; developed in support of evolving federal regulations and telecom standards. Leveraging entity identity, EIM, is used to associate Verified Identity to outbound communications, manage branded presentation across the wireless network, deliver blocking and labeling prevention and remediation, increase visibility to number reputation, and more, to empower wanted communications while monitoring for and blocking the illegal. For more information, visit www.numeracle.com.

