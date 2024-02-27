Epomaker Inc: Epomaker and Feker Unveil the Utmost Keyboard Masterpiece - Galaxy80

Epomaker is thrilled to reveal its latest collaboration with Feker, the Galaxy80.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Featuring cutting-edge technology and premium materials for an unparalleled typing experience, Epomaker x Feker Galaxy80 delivers an outstanding sound performance and innovative design for keyboard enthusiasts.

Tenkeyless Compact Layout & Innovative Leaf-Spring Gasket Structure

The Galaxy80 redefines space efficiency with its TKL compact layout. This design integrates all the essential keys in a smaller footprint, making it perfect for streamlined desks and mobile setups without sacrificing functionality. At the heart of its design lies the innovative leaf-spring gasket structure, a groundbreaking feature that blends flexibility with stability. This advanced mechanism ensures a supremely comfortable typing experience, minimizing fatigue during extended sessions and offering a consistent, responsive touch with every keystroke.

Full Aluminum Alloy Shell For Incredible Texture Feeling

Crafted for those who demand both strength and elegance, the Galaxy80's metal exterior promises enduring quality and a modern, minimalist appeal. The solid aluminum build not only withstands daily wear and tear but also provides a steady, reassuring base for every keystroke. Perfect for gaming enthusiasts and professionals alike, the Galaxy80's sleek, metallic finish is more than just a statement-it's a commitment to lasting excellence.

Ultimate Sound Performance Unparalleled Typing Experience

The Galaxy80 mechanical keyboard integrates a symphony of premium materials including PORON sandwich cotton, IXPE switch pad, PET acoustic pad, EMDP switch cotton, and PET bottom pad. Together, these components work in harmony to deliver a Hi-Fi auditory experience, characterized by crisp, clear keystrokes that resonate with a satisfying sound. Each press is met with a sonorous click, delivering acoustically rich and tactile feedback and providing a harmonious blend of clicky responsiveness and auditory delight, making typing not just a task, but a sensory experience. Ideal for those who appreciate the symphony of sound in their typing sessions.

Versatile Connectivity & 4000 MAH Large Battery

The Galaxy80 supports both wired and wireless connectivity options, providing flexibility for different usage scenarios. Connect via USB-C cable for a stable connection or switch to Bluetooth mode or 2.4GHz mode for wireless convenience. With Bluetooth connection, the Galaxy80 can connect up to three devices at the same time and seamlessly switch between each device. The extremely large battery of 4000 mAh ensures prolonged performance. With this substantial battery life, the Galaxy80 stands ready to support extended work sessions and gaming marathons without worrying about sudden shutdowns.

Price and Availability

Epomaker x Feker Galaxy80 is now available on both the Epomaker site and the Feker site. The price goes to $105.99. With various color options, the keyboard meets different setup needs.

