Shuttle Bus Leasing Awarded Contract for the Lease of Four Buses to the Driver Provider

RIVERSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Shuttle Bus Leasing (SBL), a leading provider of transit and sustainable transportation solutions, in collaboration with its affiliate Complete Coach Works (CCW), has been awarded a contract for the lease of four 2002 40-ft New Flyer buses to The Driver Provider, a premier transportation company known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. This partnership marks a milestone for both companies as they join forces to enhance transportation services in the region.

Under the terms of the agreement, SBL will lease four buses to The Driver Provider, further expanding their fleet. The buses will be sourced from SBL's inventory and subjected to a thorough inspection process to guarantee operational reliability on the road.

"We are thrilled to provide The Driver Provider with additional buses matching their current fleet," said Shah Remtulla, Regional Sales Manager at CCW. "We look forward to working alongside The Driver Provider and contributing to their expansion and success in the industry."

"We are excited to welcome these new buses to our fleet and continue our partnership with Shuttle Bus Leasing," said Kendra Kaplan, Vice President of Sales at The Driver Provider. "Expanding our fleet to 39 units allows us to better serve our clients and meet the increasing demand for our services. We are confident that these buses will enable us to deliver a superior transportation experience to our customers."

The collaboration between SBL and The Driver Provider highlights the importance of strategic partnerships to drive innovation and growth in the transportation sector. By leveraging each other's strengths and expertise, both companies are well-positioned to deliver exceptional value to their clients and contribute to the advancement of the industry.

Complete Coach Works (CCW) headquartered in Riverside, CA, is the largest bus remanufacturing and rehabilitation company in the United States, with over 34 years in the transportation industry. A pioneer in the field of alternative fuel and hybrid vehicle technology, CCW has always worked to provide clean vehicles through innovative design and engineering; CCW unveiled the world's first remanufactured all-electric, battery-powered bus in 2012. For jobs of any size, CCW's team of over 350 experts provide cutting-edge products and exceptional customer service.

In 2021, Complete Coach Works, along with Shuttle Bus Leasing, Transit Sales International and D/T Carson Enterprises, wholly owned subsidiaries of Carson Capital Corp transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Corporation.

The Driver Provider offers worldwide passenger ground transportation with corporate-owned offices in Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Salt Lake City. With a fleet of over 200 vehicles ranging from sedans, SUVs, sprinters, limousines, and buses, The Driver Provider can successfully transport passengers for any occasion. The Driver Provider retains contractual relationships with luxury service brands, receptive tour operators, corporations, and government municipalities for airport, charter and fixed route transportation.

