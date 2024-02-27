Allbridge and BluIP Partner to Unlock Customer Connections at Leading Hotels

Allbridge's PropTech Expertise and BluIP's Top-Tier Connectivity Solutions Create Customer Success

RALEIGH, NC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Allbridge , a leader in property technology (PropTech) solutions for the hospitality, multifamily and senior living industries and BluIP , a leading provider of cloud communications and artificial intelligence solutions, today announced a partnership that will bring BluIP's industry leading communications and AI solutions to hotels across the country. Together, Allbridge and BluIP are helping hoteliers modernize their guest engagement and experience through world-class technology that builds loyalty and satisfaction.

With a strong forecast for 2024 according to CBRE , hotels in the US are welcoming guests at rates similar to pre-pandemic levels but staffing remains a challenge; 2023 research by the American Hotel and Lodging Association found that 79% of respondents report a staffing shortage, 22% of which say this shortage is severe. At the same time, guest expectations for hyper-personalization and digitized experiences are growing, placing PropTech on the priority list for hoteliers. PropTech provides hoteliers with a structured approach to planning, integrating and managing all technology throughout their facility, with the network as the backbone.

"Hoteliers focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences and often juggle 30 or more technologies to do so," said Matt Koch, Chief Customer Officer at Allbridge. "We are proud to partner with the major hotel brands as well as independent hotels, providing PropTech solutions and services that eliminate technology headaches. BluIP's solution for building a guest connection using conversational AI is the best in the industry. Working with BluIP aligns with our strategy of providing our customers access to high quality, high reliability products and managed services that are the answer for our customers' needs."

"BluIP's partnership with Allbridge is grounded in our mutual obsession with customer success," said Armen Martirosyan, CEO and Co-Founder of BluIP. "At BluIP, we are dedicated to creating solutions that make guest interactions seamless while reducing costs and generating revenue. Our AIVA Connect® platform delivers omni-channel, conversational AI technology that is simple to deploy and revolutionizes the way hotels and guests are able to communicate. Allbridge's approach to PropTech solutions and managed services, backed by deep expertise in networking, telephone systems, and data allows our conversational AI and cloud telephony products to shine."

Together, Allbridge and BluIP are delivering mission-critical hosted PBX, PMS integration, SIP trunking and conversational AI solutions across the hospitality industry. As guest expectations for a frictionless experience continue to rise, hotels need to modernize the way they interact with guests from pre-booking through post-departure. Allbridge and BluIP are helping hotels of all sizes to create memorable experiences, increase guest satisfaction and promote white glove customer care.

About Allbridge

Allbridge provides property technology solutions that mitigate project risk, increase property value and improve lives through end-user experiences for hospitality, multifamily, and mixed-use properties, currently serving over 7,000 properties and 1 million rooms across North America and the Caribbean. Owners, developers, general contractors, and operators benefit from Allbridge's combined engineering and support expertise with a vision of end-user digital convenience. Allbridge maximizes long-term project value while owning whole project accountability, from design and planning through the life of the building. For more information, please visit allbridge.com.

About BluIP®

BluIP® is a Tier1 global service provider and communications technology innovator. The company develops artificial intelligence and enterprise-grade telephony solutions for leaders in hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, small business, and the enterprise. BluIP's comprehensive suite of products includes the industry disrupting, all-in-one artificial intelligence platform, AIVA Connect® with modules that improve every customer interaction, streamline business processes, and provide in-depth business intelligence to help customers optimize resources and drive more revenue. Learn more at bluip.com .

