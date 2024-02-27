goTRG Wins Prestigious 2024 Innovation Solution Partner Award from Reverse Logistics Association

Recognizing goTRG's transformative approach to solving returns, boosting efficiency, ROI and seamless tech integration for retailers

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / goTRG, a global leader in returns management and reverse supply chain, is the recipient of the 2024 Innovation Solution Partner award from the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA). The distinguished award celebrates companies exemplifying vision, innovation, focus, and efficiency in reverse logistics, marked by measurable improvements in efficiency and return on investment, support for best practices, seamless integration with customers' technology infrastructure, and elegant, user-centric design with innovative technology utilization.

"goTRG is honored to receive the 2024 Innovation Solution Partner Award and would like to extend our gratitude to the RLA for this acknowledgment and for their tireless efforts in driving the industry forward," said Sender Shamiss, CEO of goTRG. "This distinction is a testament to goTRG's innovative SaaS, supply chain, and ReCommerce returns management solutions that drive profitability and improve the customer experience."

To solve the $743 billion return problem, retailers and brands need to address every part of the post-purchase journey from the time a return is initiated through to its next life. An effective returns solution must include both cutting-edge software and best practices to maximize customer loyalty, reduce excess inventory, mitigate financial loss and support key sustainability goals.?goTRG offers the only complete returns solution that addresses each part of the post-purchase process from the point that a return is initiated to its second shelf.

goTRG prioritizes sustainability by minimizing waste through innovative solutions, ensuring responsible return practices and keeping products out of landfills. In 2023, goTRG managed nearly 50 million pounds of retail returns, refurbishing and recovering a value of over $5 billion of retail items for its clients. These returned and refurbished items are then reintroduced into the market through goTRG's ReCommerce channels, optimizing revenue recovery and minimizing environmental impact.

RLA presented goTRG with the award during the annual RLA Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 8, 2024.

About goTRG

Co-founded by CEO Sender Shamiss in 2008, goTRG offers the only complete returns solution addressing each part of the post purchase process, from the point a return is initiated to its second shelf. With three core business units: SaaS, Supply Chain, and ReCommerce, goTRG solves returns for enterprise retailers, SMB brands, and 3P sellers. In an otherwise highly fragmented industry, goTRG's holistic returns management solutions deliver impactful results that boost revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and drive profitability. goTRG's sophisticated returns SaaS has intelligent features to save the sale, convert returns into store credits, and improve the customer journey. Their network of dedicated returns centers across North America specialize in value-add and 3PL services to refurbish products to like-new condition. goTRG's reCommerce solutions allow clients to list products back to their original sales channel or across 20+ wholesale and retail marketplaces including goWholesale , Direct Liquidation , and VIP Outlet , to maximize resale value and divert returns from landfills.

goTRG's accolades include the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA) Innovation Solution Partner Award 2024, Business Intelligence Innovation Solution Partner Award 2022, Fast Company #1 Most Innovative Logistics Company Award 2021, Supply and Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award 2021, and Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies List 2021. As an industry pioneer and leader, goTRG conducts regular surveys and publishes authoritative industry reports that are frequently cited by media.

About Reverse Logistics Association

The Reverse Logistics Association is the only authoritative body for best practices related to reverse logistics. RLA is a member-driven, global trade association for the returns and reverse industry. The RLA offers information, research, solutions, and facilitates networking introductions for manufacturers, retail companies, and third-party providers. Our goal is to educate and inform reverse logistics professionals globally and be the voice of the reverse industry. rla.org

