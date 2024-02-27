Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - The annual "High Achievers" Budtender Awards hosted by VIP Media Group is set to take place on Sunday April 21st, 2024, at The Mirage Banquet Hall in Etobicoke. All are invited to nominate an outstanding budtender to recognize. The nomination form can be accessed on the Budtender Awards website, and will close at 5:00 pm on March 15th, 2024.

To select finalists, a panel of judges will review each nominee's application. A final ten (10) finalists will be selected and invited to the awards ceremony on April 21st, 2024. The criteria for the top three (3) winners will be based on a point scoring system, where 50% will be for the number of votes a nominee receives, and the other 50% for categories of work experience, cannabis education, cannabis community involvement, employer and personal references.

"As cornerstones of the cannabis industry, our goal is to recognize the contributions of exceptional budtenders across Canada. This gathering will celebrate retail innovation, education, and collaboration, and open doors for cannabis retail workers to propel themselves to new heights in the industry," says Jazz Samra, Owner and Founder of VIP Media Group and Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique.

"Budtenders' passion and expertise are a vital part of the consumer journey, and the cannabis industry overall. Tether is proud to be a part of the Budtender Awards, recognizing those that go above and beyond," added Katie Pringle, CEO of Tether Buds.

"Budtenders are the front line of the industry, helping consumers navigate their cannabis journey- educating, entertaining, and inspiring customers with each interaction. This event is important for showing budtenders just how valuable they are to the entire industry," says Tabitha Fritz, Founder and CEO of Level UP Budtender Education Program.

Chris Snoyer, Founder and CEO of Spiffy added, "As the industry matures, attracting new consumers and ensuring their first cannabis experience is not their last, will generate the sustainable growth that is necessary…The key to this will be passionate, knowledgeable budtenders who can confidently introduce consumers to the plant, and guide them to products that suit their needs. Spiffy is happy to support those who want to 'level up' their product knowledge, and participate in opportunities to reward and recognize the best retail workers who are driving our industry forward."

VIP Media Group invites all budtenders, retailers, licensed producers, brand representatives, and other industry professionals to come together for an evening focused on recognizing those who excel in their respective roles and make a much-needed positive impact on a sector that has not been without its challenges.

About VIP Media Group

VIP Media Group is a prominent event management company that specializes in organizing high-profile gatherings. With over 50 years of combined business experience in the cannabis sector, VIP Media Group has successfully made its mark in the industry, earning a reputation for delivering exceptional events that unite professionals and drive growth. Through its group buying program and extensive network, VIP Media Group provides business support to independent retailers, licensed producers, and service providers in the cannabis industry.

Contact Information:

Farrell Miller

PR & Account Executive, VIP Media Group

farrell@vipmediagroup.ca

Jazz Samra

Owner and Founder, VIP Media Group

Jazz@vipmediagroup.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199345

SOURCE: VIP Media Group