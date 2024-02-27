Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAD) (FSE: 9YC0) ("Xebra" or the "Company"), a cannabis company, announces that it has been granted its first product authorization for the importation, launch and sale of its 250mg Tangerine Flavor CBD Tincture in Mexico. This first Federal Authorization marks a significant milestone for Mexico and Xebra Brands and underscores Xebra's commitment to expanding access to high-quality CBD products in Mexico.

The authorization granted to Elements Bioscience S.A. de C.V, a fully owned subsidiary of Xebra Brands Ltd, by Mexican regulatory authorities (COFEPRIS) is a testament to the company's dedication to compliance, quality, and innovation in the CBD industry. Xebra Brands has worked diligently to ensure that its Tangerine Flavour CBD Tincture meets the highest standards of safety, purity, and efficacy, providing consumers in Mexico with a trusted and reliable CBD option.

"We are thrilled to receive our first-ever Federal authorization for the launch of our Tangerine Flavour CBD Tincture in Mexico," said Rodrigo Gallardo, Interim CEO of Xebra Brands. "This milestone represents a significant step forward in our mission to make high-quality legal CBD products accessible to consumers. We are grateful for the support of regulatory authorities in Mexico and look forward to bringing our premium CBD tincture to customers across the country."

Xebra Brands' 250mg Tangerine Flavour CBD Tincture is crafted with care using only the finest ingredients, including premium CBD extract and premium tangerine flavouring. Each batch of tincture undergoes rigorous testing by third-party laboratories to ensure potency, purity, and consistency, providing consumers with peace of mind and confidence in their CBD experience.

The launch of Xebra Brands' Tangerine Flavour CBD Tincture in Mexico represents a significant opportunity for consumers seeking natural wellness solutions. CBD has gained popularity worldwide for its potential therapeutic benefits, including stress relief, relaxation, and overall well-being.

Xebra Brands remains committed to leading the way in the legal Mexican CBD industry, delivering innovative products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. With the authorization for its Tangerine Flavour CBD Tincture in Mexico, Xebra Brands adds its first import authorization that will run in parallel to its domestically produced Mexican products and is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals seeking natural alternatives for health and wellness.

ABOUT XEBRA

Xebra is an International cannabis company focused on the development and sale of cannabis and CBD products in Mexico. Xebra is an absolute first mover in the Mexican cannabis sector, with the first ever granted authorization to a corporation by the COFEPRIS.

