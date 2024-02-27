Trip.com Group: TrainPal Teams Up with Ecologi to Champion Sustainable Travel and Carbon Reduction in the Rail Industry

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrainPal, a money-saving rail and bus ticketing platform under the Trip.com Group, has teamed up with Ecologi B-Corp, the UK's leading all in one climate platform to fund tree planting directly via the TrainPal app. This collaboration is a commitment to contributing to global climate action in line with the drive for more sustainable transportation preferences across Europe.

Aligned with the European Union's 2050 climate-neutrality objectives, this partnership represents TrainPal's ongoing efforts to embrace and integrate climate action into everyday business practices. TrainPal is enhancing its platform to both educate customers with insights into the carbon footprint of their rail and bus travel choices and the CO2 savings these forms of transport offer over other less sustainable alternatives. The TrainPal app tracks the CO2 savings achieved from each journey (versus alternative forms of travel) and enables customers to fund tree planting directly from the TrainPal app - all funded by TrainPal.

Planting trees is one of the best nature-based solutions to tackle climate crisis. Trees enhance biodiversity and naturally help to restore ecosystems we rely on. They also provide economic opportunities for local communities. The app will update customers on the projects and progress that has been made on a regular basis and the 'grow your forest' feature visually represents the number of trees planted, designed to provide customers with a clear and tangible view of their personal contribution to global climate action. The TrainPal Ecologi dashboard will also showcase the collective efforts of all customers climate action.

Nigel Gu, International Train Marketing Director at TrainPal, remarked, "Our partnership with Ecologi is a critical step in our mission to promote sustainable travel by funding climate action through planting trees whilst ensuring that our customers are educated and engaged in their travel's environmental impact. We see this partnership as a crucial step towards a more equitable and sustainable future in travel."

Steve Dickenson, Senior Commercial Manager at Ecologi, stated, "Building climate action into everyday business practices and transactions is one of the easiest and most visible ways to promote and contribute to the climate crisis. In our experience visualizing climate action and making it tangible to businesses significantly increases customer engagement. Trainpal's initiative is a great example of Beyond Value Chain Mitigation aligned to their operational carbon reduction plan."

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, Qunar and TrainPal. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com. Follow us on: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About TrainPal

TrainPal is a rail, coach and flight ticketing platform, providing the best possible fares, at no booking fees on TrainPal app. TrainPal was launched by Trip.com Group and accredited by United Kingdom National Rail, and European rail companies, providing train travel options in The UK, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland. TrainPal offers 24/7 customer service to support customers before, during, and after their trip.

About About Ecologi

Ecologi is the UK's leading all-in-one climate platform, funding reforestation and high quality climate solutions through our marketplace, subscriptions & e-commerce products, and most recently, supporting businesses on their net-zero journey through our real-time carbon footprinting for business. Through our community of over 40,000 customers, including over 20,000 businesses, we have funded the planting of over 78 million trees around the world and avoided over 3 million tonnes of CO2e. In 2022, we were recognised in the top 5 percent of B-Corps globally, in the Environment and Governance categories, and listed as a LinkedIn Top UK Startup in 2023.

