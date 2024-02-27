DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 26/02/2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 291.5310 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42727 CODE: USMV =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BHNGHW42 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV Sequence No.: 306346 EQS News ID: 1846421 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 27, 2024 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)