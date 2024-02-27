Apporto, a leader in virtual desktop technologies, delivering 2.5M desktops, and recently featured in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), announces the release of Apporto NextGen.

Apporto NextGen is designed to cater to the evolving needs of organizations, including those currently utilizing VMware Horizon and Citrix systems. It uniquely allows customers to leverage their existing hardware investments while offering the option to transition seamlessly to cloud-based or hybrid models, providing maximum flexibility and cost efficiency.

With its advanced 60 fps in-browser video capabilities, Apporto NextGen ensures a smooth and immersive user experience, rivaling traditional desktop environments. The platform's intuitive cloud-based admin console further empowers IT teams by streamlining management processes and reducing operational overhead.

In light of the changes and price increases facing VMware Horizon and Citrix customers, Apporto NextGen emerges as a competitively priced alternative, made even more attractive with promotional pricing. Until Sept 30th, 2024, Apporto is available for the simple cost of the legacy Horizon or Citrix support/subscription fee. This timely offer is designed to provide relief to stranded customers.

"The traditional wisdom in Silicon Valley is that new products need to be better, faster, or cheaper. We are proud to introduce a product that delivers a much better user experience to administrators, a much faster response to end users (up to 60 fps), and is significantly cheaper than existing products. We believe customers will respond very positively to this product just as they have to our cloud services," said Antony Awaida, CEO of Apporto.

For further information on Apporto NextGen and to stay updated on the launch, visit www.apporto.com.

About Apporto

As a leader in cloud-based virtual desktop solutions, Apporto is at the vanguard of facilitating remote work and learning. Recognized in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for DaaS, Apporto is dedicated to providing secure, scalable, and high-performance computing environments that meet the demands of today's dynamic digital ecosystem.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227701772/en/

Contacts:

Connie Jiang

Marketing Specialist

Apporto

Email: marketing@apporto.com

www.apporto.com