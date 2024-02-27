ADS Services ("ADS" or the "Company"), a global leader in pressure management solutions for the drilling industry, announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Geolog International ("GEOLOG") that integrates artificial intelligence ("AI") into formation evaluation, automated well control, and drilling performance to elevate safety, reduce costs, and mitigate risk in drilling operations.

This partnership transforms drilling practices by harnessing the power of AI to deliver real-time monitoring, automated detection, and recommend corrective actions. By combining advanced Power Chokes technology with GEOLOG's hardware and software for capturing critical drilling data and AI-driven data evaluation, GEOLOG and ADS' joint offering is set to redefine safety standards and operational efficiency throughout the drilling industry. The two companies' combined offering will be called "Drilling E.S.P." Evaluation, Safety, and Performance for drilling operations.

Key Features of the collaboration include:

AI-Driven Safety Protocols: The integration of AI in drilling operations empowers ADS and GEOLOG to establish advanced safety protocols that utilize real-time data analytics. Automated detection of potential risks will enable swift, preemptive corrective actions, fostering a safer working environment for all personnel involved.

The integration of AI in drilling operations empowers ADS and GEOLOG to establish advanced safety protocols that utilize real-time data analytics. Automated detection of potential risks will enable swift, preemptive corrective actions, fostering a safer working environment for all personnel involved. Performance Optimization through AI: AI algorithms will be employed to analyze targeted geological, drilling parameters, and pressure data in real-time, allowing for adaptive adjustments in drilling procedures. This dynamic approach ensures optimal performance, minimizes downtime, and enhances overall efficiency in drilling operations.

AI algorithms will be employed to analyze targeted geological, drilling parameters, and pressure data in real-time, allowing for adaptive adjustments in drilling procedures. This dynamic approach ensures optimal performance, minimizes downtime, and enhances overall efficiency in drilling operations. Automated Corrective Actions: The collaboration introduces automated systems that not only detect anomalies but also implement corrective actions seamlessly. This proactive approach mitigates risks promptly, contributing to a safer and more reliable drilling environment.

The collaboration introduces automated systems that not only detect anomalies but also implement corrective actions seamlessly. This proactive approach mitigates risks promptly, contributing to a safer and more reliable drilling environment. Data-Driven Decision-Making: AI-enhanced data evaluation will provide drilling operators with actionable insights, facilitating informed decision-making. The incorporation of AI in the evaluation of geological and drilling performance data ensures a more comprehensive understanding of the operational landscape.

Charlie Orbell, CEO of ADS, stated, "ADS Services' collaboration with GEOLOG signifies a paradigm shift in drilling operations, introducing AI as a key driver to enhance safety and improve drilling performance. By combining Power Chokes technology with GEOLOG's AI-driven drilling automation software, we are charting a course toward a safer, more efficient future for the oil gas industry."

As GEOLOG and ADS pioneer the integration of AI into drilling practices, stakeholders can anticipate a future characterized by heightened safety standards, optimized performance, and a commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technologies to ensure the success of drilling operations.

Richard Calleri, CEO of GEOLOG, commented, "Our mission, started five years ago, was to harness machine learning and AI to empower our clients to make smarter and faster decisions in drilling and resource management. This mission takes a major leap forward today thanks to this exciting collaboration with ADS. Our suite of AI solutions can quickly process a vast range of data, encompassing drilling parameters, formation evaluation, geological and geochemistry data, providing clear, actionable insights that drive operational excellence."

About GEOLOG:

GEOLOG is a world leader in delivering solutions, expertise and data analytics to National, International and Independent Oil, Gas, Geothermal and CC&S operators globally. Since its founding in Milan, Italy in 1982, GEOLOG has developed cost-effective solutions to complex and expensive downhole measurement tools. Through data science, solution optimization, real-time predictions and delivery of formation evaluation, reservoir and geochemistry data and analysis at the rigsite, well construction is improved, well delivery optimized, sub-surface understanding is enhanced and production delivery accelerated. More about GEOLOG at www.geolog.com.

About ADS:

ADS Services, a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital, is a global leader in pressure management solutions for the oil gas industry, specializing in managed pressure drilling ("MPD"), automated well control, and other critical drilling applications. Delivering advanced drilling technologies, including the PowerChokes and SHIELD Energy Services portfolios, for oil gas clients around the world is the mission of ADS Services. ADS Services' portfolio of products and technologies are provided throughout North America, the Middle East, and other key international markets. www.adsmpd.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227872744/en/

Contacts:

Charlie Orbell

corbell@adsmpd.com