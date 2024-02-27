NEPC, LLC, one of the industry's largest independent, investment research-driven consulting firms, today announced the official opening of its London office, underscoring the firm's commitment to providing global strategies and solutions to portfolios. Larissa Davy, Senior Investment Director of Real Assets, will lead NEPC's regional efforts.

"NEPC's expansion into London reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients," said Larissa Davy, Senior Investment Director of Real Assets. "By establishing a physical presence in Europe, we aim to deepen our understanding of global markets and provide tailored strategies that align with our clients' long-term objectives."

In alignment with NEPC's mission to foster global connectivity and empower its teams, Tim McCusker, Chief Investment Officer, emphasizes the importance of this expansion. "Our presence in London enables us to engage directly with investment managers and gain valuable insights into diverse investment perspectives," McCusker stated. "This initiative highlights NEPC's dedication to excellence and reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the investment community."

2023 was a year of strong growth for NEPC and its client portfolios. Looking ahead into 2024 and beyond, NEPC's mission remains focused on fostering deep connections with the global investment manager and allocator communities, ultimately positioning teams across the firm to be better investors with access to better solutions for clients.

About NEPC, LLC

NEPC is an independent investment consultant, private wealth advisor, and OCIO provider serving over 400 retainer clients and $1.6 trillion in total assets. Combining a proprietary research team dedicated to the long-term challenges facing investors with our unique client-centric model, NEPC builds forward-looking investment portfolios for institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth families. To learn more about NEPC, visit nepc.com.

