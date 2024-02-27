Pace® Analytical: Pace Receives Environmental Business Journal 2023 Business Achievement Mergers & Acquisitions Award for Its Acquisition of Alpha Analytical, LLC

Company significantly expanded its laboratory network in the Northeast U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, announced today it has received a Mergers & Acquisitions Award as part of the Environmental Business Journal® (EBJ) 2023 Business Achievement Awards for its 2023 acquisition of Alpha Analytical, LLC.





The acquisition of Alpha Analytical strengthened the capacity of Pace® to conduct environmental testing in the Northeast United States and expanded its forensics and sediment testing capabilities. The full range of Alpha Analytical laboratory services, including two environmental laboratories and 11 service centers, were added to the Pace® laboratory network. Pace® also welcomed the addition of hydrocarbon forensics used to detect petroleum-based contaminants, as well as additional dredging and ecological risk assessment support used in testing water, wildlife tissue, and soil.

"The acquisition of Alpha Analytical allowed us to add capacity in the Northeast and provide greater accessibility to area customers," said Greg Whitman, Pace® Analytical Services President. "Proximity matters to our customers, not only for convenience but for building partnerships. Shared values, including data integrity, a focus on sustainability, and delivering an exceptional customer experience, have enabled a smooth transition for both our employees and customers."

Environmental Business Journal® (EBJ) provides strategic market intelligence to executives and investors in 13 business segments of the environmental industry including environmental consulting & engineering, remediation & industrial services, water & wastewater equipment, air quality & pollution control equipment, hazardous waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, water/wastewater infrastructure, renewable energy, and environmental instrumentation and information systems. The 2023 EBJ awards will be presented in-person at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit XXII on April 02-04, 2024 in San Diego, along with CCBJ Business Achievement, Lifetime Achievement, and 50-Year Company anniversary awards.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Environmental Business Journal®

Environmental Business Journal® has been published since 1988 by Environmental Business International Inc., an independent research and publishing company focused on the environmental and climate change industries.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, healthcare providers, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

