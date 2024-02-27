Kraken Institutional brings several core functions into a single offering to provide institutions with an enhanced crypto experience

Kraken, one of the longest-standing and most secure cryptocurrency exchanges, is delighted to announce the launch of Kraken Institutional, a new umbrella brand for a number of Kraken's existing products and services aimed at institutions, asset managers, hedge funds and high net-worth individuals. Kraken Institutional intends to provide a one-stop shop for innovative and bespoke solutions for the unique needs of Kraken's institutional client base.

Kraken Institutional will be the single point of contact for reliable, scalable and easy-to-integrate solutions for institutions seeking exposure to the crypto asset-class. It pulls together the Kraken products and services institutions already use, including spot trading, OTC trading and staking.1 Kraken Institutional will be protected by world-leading cybersecurity and supported by an award-winning account management team.

Kraken has a peerless reputation as one of the most reliable and reputable players, with one of the fastest and most liquid marketplaces in the industry. It is already ideally suited to be the primary trading venue for institutions who prize speed above all else, as well as those who prefer the white glove treatment.

"If you already work with Kraken, you know how much we care about offering high quality products and a client-first experience," said David Ripley, CEO of Kraken. "We've been the leading crypto exchange for more than a decade and through Kraken Institutional, we'll offer the same deep expertise and cutting-edge technology to propel trading excellence for institutions."

Tim Ogilvie, who came to Kraken via the acquisition of Staked, the leading non-custodial staking platform for institutions, will take over as the Global Head of Institutional. He'll be joined by some of the most experienced engineers, product specialists, and traders in the crypto space today. Institutions need reliable, scalable and easy-to-integrate solutions and the team behind Kraken Institutional will meet the level of quality clients have come to expect.

"Institutional adoption of crypto is growing rapidly, and with the launch of Kraken Institutional we're poised to grow with this client segment," said Tim Ogilvie, the new Global Head of Institutional. "The recent ETF approval has spurred broader institutional demand; with Kraken Institutional, Kraken is pulling together products and services to meet the needs of institutional clients. Like crypto itself, Kraken Institutional is moving fast: expect more to come in the near future."

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure digital asset exchanges, and is on a mission to empower people with new ways to connect and transact. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 6 different fiat currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF and AUD.

Kraken was founded in 2011 and was one of the first exchanges to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services. Trusted by over 10 million traders and institutions around the world, Kraken offers professional, 24/7/365 customer support and one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken was the first company to conduct a Proof of Reserves and has committed to undergoing these on a regular basis.

1Staking not available in the US and certain other geos

