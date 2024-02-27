

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Top-ranked cryptocurrency Bitcoin stunned world markets with an overnight surge that exceeded 11 percent. The phenomenal price movement in Bitcoin powered a rally in the wider crypto world that lifted crypto market capitalization to almost two-year high levels.



Overall crypto market capitalization jumped 7.7 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.14 trillion, versus $1.99 trillion a day earlier. The 24-hour trading volume jumped 99.3 percent to $117 billion.



The brilliant rally across the crypto hierarchy has lifted the asset class in the global ranking of all assets according to market capitalization. In the latest market capitalization-based ranking of all assets published by companiesmarketcap.com, only Gold (market cap: $13.74 trillion) as well as two corporates viz Microsoft (market cap: $3.03 trillion) and Apple (market cap: $2.80 trillion) command a market capitalization higher than the overall crypto market capitalization of $2.14 trillion. Silver's market capitalization of $1.28 trillion remains way below the overall crypto market capitalization.



Bitcoin touched a high of $57,416.43 in the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $56,989.25, around 17 percent below its all-time high. BTC has gained 11.2 percent in the past 24 hours, 7.9 percent in the past week and 34.8 percent in 2024. Bitcoin's market dominance stands at 51.98 percent, versus 50.69 percent a day earlier.



Strong inflows to Bitcoin spot ETF products over the course of the past month have triggered a massive bullish momentum in the crypto market. Data from Farside Investors shows the net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows surpassed $6.1 billion on February 26. Considering the cumulative outflows of $7.5 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted on January 11 has exceeded $13.6 billion. Net inflows amounted to $520 million on Monday versus $233 million on Friday and $251 million on Thursday.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with cumulative inflows of $6 billion, followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) that witnessed cumulative inflows of $4.4 billion. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) witnessed inflows of $1.5 billion whereas Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) recorded cumulative inflows of $1.1 billion. The top-four ETFs together account for more than 95 percent of the total inflows.



Expectations of a price spike to coincide with the forthcoming Bitcoin halving event as well as reports of large Bitcoin purchases by corporates including MicroStrategy, also contributed to Bitcoin's rally.



Ether surged 6.4 percent overnight amidst hopes of SEC approval for an Ethereum Spot ETF. The leading alternate coin touch a 24-hour high of $3,287.96 and is currently trading at $3262.67, 33 percent below the all-time peak. Ether has added 8.8 percent in the past week and 43 percent in 2024. Ether currently dominates 18.2 percent of the overall crypto market versus 18.6 percent a day earlier.



Market capitalization of stablecoins edged up almost half a percent to $140.9 billion but market dominance stood below 7 percent.



34th ranked VeChain (VET) is the highest ranking crypto to trade with overnight losses. VET has slipped 3.3 percent in the past 24 hours.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) is the highest ranking crypto to trade with weekly losses. SOL has shed 0.21 percent in the past week but has nevertheless gained 8.6 percent overnight and 8.7 percent in 2024. SOL is currently changing hands at $110.32.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) is the highest ranking crypto to trade with year-to-date losses. XRP has shed 8.7 percent in 2024 at its current price of $0.5617.



90th ranked Pepe (PEPE) topped overnight gains with a surge of more than 50 percent. 48th ranked Theta Network (THETA) followed with gains of more than 43 percent. 73rd ranked Pyth Network (PYTH) added 29 percent, whereas 23rd ranked Stacks (STX) rallied 24 percent in the past 24 hours.



34th ranked VeChain (VET), 43rd ranked The Graph (GRT) and 67th ranked Synthetix (SNX), all slipped more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours.



