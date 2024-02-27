Centra Companies: Centra Capital Partners Launches Its Inaugural Real Estate Investment Opportunity

This opportunity is projected to provide investors with strong returns and help build long-term wealth through investing in value-based, community-oriented real estate developments.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Centra Capital Partners is proud to announce its inaugural project, The Meadows at Hugo, is now open to the first wave of fundraising. Centra Capital Partners is designed to provide investors unique opportunities to invest in individual real estate projects with an initial focus on residential housing in the Minneapolis area.

Centra Capital Partners

The Meadows at Hugo is in a growing community just outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro. It includes an 87-lot, single-family home ground-up development offering great schools, abundant open spaces, paved trails and numerous lakes. With a projected IRR exceeding 17% and an attractive 8% preferred return, this project stands out as a testament to Centra's commitment to delivering value to investors.

"No one wants to wait 6-8 years to see if their investment will perform. This project has the potential for investors to see gains within the first two years," says Dale Wills, CEO and founder of Centra Capital Partners.

The National Association of Realtors states that historically, a six-month supply of homes is associated with a moderate price appreciation. As of January 2024, supply is at just 1.7 months in the Twin Cities. The Twin Cities region is a growing market, with 657,000 people expected to move to the area between 2020-2050. Wills remarks, "Now is a great time to be investing in real estate in Minnesota. There's a huge need for housing and Centra has the knowledge and manpower to bring those homes to market quickly and efficiently."

Centra Capital Partners is a new branch of Centra Companies, a trusted name in the construction and real estate development industry. Centra has a proven track record of success with more than 1,500 homes built and $500MM+ in project value to date. With more than 120 years of combined real estate experience, the Centra team has learned how to improve processes, focusing on lean operation practices, to deliver superior results to its stakeholders.

The Centra Capital Partners team plans to provide up to six unique real estate investment opportunities in 2024, the second one being a new 110-unit detached townhome development in the city of Ramsey called Waterfront Village. Interested investors can invest in these projects or schedule a call for more information by visiting the Centra Capital Partners website.

###

About Centra Capital Partners:

Centra Capital Partners creates thriving communities across the United States by partnering with accredited investors to build long-term wealth in value-based, community-oriented real estate developments. The Centra Capital Partners team has more than 120 years of combined real estate experience, making it a trusted partner in the real estate development industry. Its "investor-first" approach, commitment to transparency in all aspects of operations and long-term vision allow it to maximize investor returns while protecting its partners' investments.

Contact Information

Bryn Lambert

Director of Public Relations

bryn.lambert@centracompanies.com

(763) 307-2138

SOURCE: Centra Capital Partners

View the original press release on newswire.com.