ZULIE VENTURE INC DBA CELLPAY: Introducing CellPay: The All-in-One Push Payments Platform Enabling Payments via Email Address or Phone Number

STAFFORD, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / CellPay.us, the revolutionary payments platform, is excited to announce the launch of its latest service, enabling users to effortlessly send payments using just an email address or phone number. Gone are the days of cumbersome payment processes - with CellPay.us, users can disburse payments at scale without hassle, percentages, or hidden fees.

"With CellPay.us, we're not just revolutionizing payments; we're solving the issue of underbanked and unbanked individuals. Our platform provides financial inclusion and empowerment to all," remarked Richard Mas, CEO of CellPay.us.

Seamless Peer-to-Peer Payments

Aside from its innovative email and phone number payment capabilities, CellPay.us boasts a user-friendly interface for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. Sending money to friends, family, or colleagues has never been simpler. Users can effortlessly input the recipient's email address or phone number, specify the amount, and hit send - akin to sending a text message or an email.

Flexible Deposit Options

CellPay.us's Digital supports a range of flexible deposit options, allowing recipients to select the method that best suits their preferences. No sign-up is necessary - just provide the required information during deposit, and our tokenized platform ensures the safety and security of your financial data.

"At CellPay.us, we're driven by a mission to empower individuals regardless of their banking status. Our platform opens doors to financial accessibility for all," shared Parvez Jasani, Founder and President of CellPay.us.

Real-Time ACH Payments

Experience the convenience of real-time payments with CellPay.us. Deposit funds directly to your bank account in under 60 seconds using our real-time payment solution.

Printed Checks

For those who prefer traditional methods, CellPay.us enables you to print a physical check and deposit it via your banking mobile app or in person at a local branch or ATM.

Virtual Cards

No bank account? No problem! With CellPay.us's virtual cards, you can accept funds in seconds and utilize them just like a debit card, without requiring a bank account.

Available for Businesses:

Launching exclusively for our B2B customers, including convenience stores, supermarkets, gas stations, check cashing places and more, CellPay.us offers seamless payment solutions tailored to your business needs. Additionally, our services are available via API, providing easy integration into your existing systems.

About CellPay.us

CellPay.us stands as a leading payment platform, providing seamless payment solutions for businesses and individuals alike. With our innovative technology, we're breaking barriers and making payments easier, faster, and more accessible for everyone.

