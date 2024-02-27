Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.02.2024 | 16:02
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

USALCO Announces Construction of a New Water Treatment Chemicals Production Facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas

The facility will bring USALCO's expertise in producing the world's finest coagulants into the state of Arkansas, supplying local customers and providing improved logistics into Oklahoma and Central Plains locations, while bringing new full-time jobs to the region.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / USALCO, LLC ("USALCO" or the "Company"), a leading producer of high-quality water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers in the United States, announced today the start of a project to construct a new water treatment chemicals production facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The facility will bring USALCO's expertise in producing the world's finest coagulants into the state of Arkansas.

USALCO Logo

USALCO Logo

The new facility will supply local customers and provide improved logistics into Oklahoma and Central Plains locations while bringing new full-time jobs to the region. "Through the production of high-efficiency, specialty coagulants, this new plant will reduce the number of shipments from surrounding states, resulting in lower carbon emissions and lower total cost for end-users," said Project Leader Scot Lang, adding," The construction of this new facility is a testament to USALCO's commitment to deliver value to customers through more advanced water treatment solutions."

About USALCO

USALCO is a leading provider of water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers in the United States, offering bespoke formulated chemistries and leading product efficacy to address a diverse range of water treatment requirements. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, USALCO operates 32 manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.usalco.com/.

Contact Information

Trevor Hildebrandt
Vice President Marketing
thildebrandt@usalco.com

SOURCE: USALCO

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.