USALCO Announces Construction of a New Water Treatment Chemicals Production Facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / USALCO, LLC ("USALCO" or the "Company"), a leading producer of high-quality water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers in the United States, announced today the start of a project to construct a new water treatment chemicals production facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The facility will bring USALCO's expertise in producing the world's finest coagulants into the state of Arkansas.

USALCO Logo

The new facility will supply local customers and provide improved logistics into Oklahoma and Central Plains locations while bringing new full-time jobs to the region. "Through the production of high-efficiency, specialty coagulants, this new plant will reduce the number of shipments from surrounding states, resulting in lower carbon emissions and lower total cost for end-users," said Project Leader Scot Lang, adding," The construction of this new facility is a testament to USALCO's commitment to deliver value to customers through more advanced water treatment solutions."

About USALCO

USALCO is a leading provider of water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers in the United States, offering bespoke formulated chemistries and leading product efficacy to address a diverse range of water treatment requirements. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, USALCO operates 32 manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.usalco.com/.

