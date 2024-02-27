Chris Benwell Joins Edmentum as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned Enterprise SaaS Executive to Lead Global Sales Organization

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Edmentum, a global education leader in K-12 learning technology solutions, has added Chris Benwell to its Executive Leadership Team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to drive revenue strategy, growth, scale and operational excellence across its global sales and revenue operations. Chris brings deep executive sales experience in technology and education, including in enterprise SaaS and scaled education technology organizations.

Chris Benwell, CRO, Edmentum

This addition represents a strong start to the fiscal year, on the heels of Edmentum being named to the 2024 GSV 150, which recognizes the world's most transformative companies in digital learning and workforce skills.

"Chris has demonstrated experience leading organizations through meaningful change and substantial scale, resulting in positive outcomes for educators and students across K12 and higher education," said Jamie Candee, President and CEO of Edmentum. "That experience, combined with his global perspective in enterprise-level sales organizations, will help take our organization to the next level."

As CRO, Chris will oversee the global sales organization, ensuring that Edmentum is well-positioned to grow, scale and win with fully integrated go-to-market plans and best-in-class sales strategy.

"I'm pleased to join Edmentum, especially during a period of transformational change," said Chris Benwell, Chief Revenue Officer, Edmentum. "I look forward to bringing my passion for technology and lifelong learning to help drive meaningful change and positive student outcomes."

Prior to joining Edmentum, Chris served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Instructure, known for its learning management system and focus on elevating student success, and where he spent the last 18 months living in Madrid, Spain, as he expanded Instructure's global sales strategy. Additionally, he has held sales leadership roles as the General Manager for HP Public Sector, SVP of Sales at Pearson, and SVP Americas Sales at SolarWinds.

About Edmentum

Edmentum is a leading provider of K-12 digital curriculum, assessments, and services to more than 43,000 schools, 420,000 educators, and 5.2 million students in all 50 states and 100+ countries worldwide. Building on its 60-year history of impact, Edmentum creates innovative, proven learning technology, partnering with educators to ignite student potential. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

# # #

Contact Information:

Kristin Lamas

VP, Strategic Communications

kristin.lamas@edmentum.com

SOURCE: Edmentum

View the original press release on newswire.com.