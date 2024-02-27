Orlando International Airport Selects Allied Universal For Traffic and Curbside Management Services

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services provider, has been selected by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) to provide traffic management services at Orlando International Airport (MCO), the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. and the busiest in Florida. Allied Universal services begin in March 2024.

Allied Universal professionals will provide traffic management and customer experience services for all curbside activities at MCO's three airport terminals. The airport expects that the presence of Allied Universal personnel will enhance the passenger experience at MCO.

"As an expert provider of airport security solutions across North America, Allied Universal looks forward to implementing and creating positive experience for travelers at Orlando," said Bob Wood, president of the Florida region for Allied Universal. "Our team of aviation vertical market specialists are committed to providing the best solutions and support."

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

