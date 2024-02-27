

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Palestine Red Crescent Society, with support from OCHA and the World Health Organization, has evacuated 72 critical cases from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.



That hospital still struggles to operate with no electricity or running water, shortages of food and water supplies, the accumulation of solid waste, and the overflow of sewage, OCHA said.



The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) reports that newborns are dying in Gaza because their mothers are unable to attend prenatal or postnatal check-ups, while bombings and anxiety are leading to premature births.



UNFPA says that there are only five beds for deliveries at the Al Helal Al Emirati maternity hospital in Rafah, one of the few remaining functioning hospitals in Gaza. Despite the lack of such basic supplies as sheets, the facility coped with 78 deliveries in one night alone recently.



The protection and safety of humanitarian aid workers and medical personnel continues to be a serious concern amid widespread airstrikes and heavy fighting in Gaza.



OCHA said it needs safe and unimpeded routes, more trucks and fuel inside Gaza to ensure a consistent and dependable food supply.



