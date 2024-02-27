Anzeige
27.02.2024
Kohler Co.: Kohler China Marks 150th Anniversary With Commitment To Enhance Rural Bathrooms

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / In honor of Kohler Co.'s 150th anniversary in 2023, our Kohler China team announced a five-year commitment to supporting 150 bathroom improvements across rural China.

In partnership with the Shanghai Charity Foundation, the program will provide safe, comfortable, and water-saving bathroom products to rural areas in Yunnan Province, along with installation guidance and ongoing maintenance support. In its early stages, the rural revitalization efforts have prioritized schools, hospitals, and health centers.

Since the launch in mid-2023, Kohler China teams have completed installations at six hospitals, with another seven hospitals and six schools on track to be done in April 2024.

Learn more about Kohler's commitment to social impact here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

