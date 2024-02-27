SEALSQ's Root Certificate Authority Accredited by GSMA Participates in the Worldwide Roll-out of the Latest eUICC Consumer Specifications, Facilitating Security and Interoperability

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more information visit: https://www.sealsq.com/managed-pki-for-iot/root-of-trust



SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, is set to present at the Mobile World Congress its notable Root Certificate Authority, which has attained GSMA Root CI accreditation. SEALSQ PKI enables eUICC and Subscription Management entities to identify and authenticate within the GSMA remote provisioning Consumer ecosystem, facilitating security and interoperability.

As deployments accelerate, demand for eSIM technology is growing to cut through complexity and promote simplified global connectivity and advanced security. The publication of a dedicated specification for remotely provisioning and managing IoT devices promises to accelerate the adoption of eSIM technology.

eUICCs (aka eSIM) present a significant step forward in cellular connectivity for M2M, Consumer and IoT devices. eUICC eliminates complexity by converting a physical SIM into a digital profile that can be downloaded on-demand onto an eUICC.

SEALSQ's comprehensive offering aims to streamline the process for eUICC manufacturers and SM-DP+/SM-DS Service Providers, aiding them in achieving a faster time to market. This approach is achieved through cost-effective and simplified design processes for obtaining GSMA PKI Certificates.

SEALSQ further enhances the proposition by enabling companies to swiftly access certificates compliant with the new version 3 in line with SGP.22 v3.0 and SGP.14 v2.1 standards. This service is facilitated through INeS, a managed "PKI as a Service" platform, which eliminates the need for hardware infrastructure investments.

The adoption of eSIM specifications and remote SIM provisioning is poised to significantly enhance interoperability and security-by-design within the cellular industry. This aligns with SEALSQ's mission to foster a safer connected world.

By partnering with SEALSQ, GSMA participants can expect to:

Accelerate their time to market by securing GSMA PKI Certificates for eSIM compliant version 3 consumer products.

Benefit from flexible deployment options, such as on-premises, hosted, or batch issuance.

Simplify the management of certificates via the SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform for consumers.

Depend on SEALSQ's GSMA Root CI, recognized as a WebTrust accredited CA, ensuring a high level of trust and security.

"We are pleased that SEALSQ will provide its expertise to deliver eUICC manufacturers and SM-DP+/SM-DS providers across the globe with GSMA PKI certificates," said Ian Pannell, Chief Engineer at the GSMA. "SEALSQ is an expert in designing, governing and managing large PKI ecosystems to ensure eSIM certificates support millions of connected devices. We welcome the steps they're taking to work closely with the GSMA to shape the security in the cellular space."

"The unique combination of SEALSQ's provisioning services with the GSMA Root-of-Trust CI will help our customers save time by issuing GSMA PKI Certificates to GSMA eSIM compliant version 3 consumer," said Bernard Vian, General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductors SAS business for SEALSQ.

The growing adoption of eSIM specifications and the remote SIM provisioning will greatly improve interoperability between devices and security-by-design in the cellular industry, creating a more efficient and safer experience for consumers. This is in full alignment with SEALSQ's mission to contribute into building a safer connected world.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive.

Representing mobile operators and organizations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Solutions and Events.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ's ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ's ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Press and investor contacts: