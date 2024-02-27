American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy: Corey Cutler, MD, MPH Named 2024-2025 President of ASTCT

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy® (ASTCT®) announced Corey Cutler, MD, MPH as the President of the Society in 2024-2025. Dr. Cutler first served on the Board of Directors in 2009 and has been a member of ASTCT since 2002.





Corey Cutler, MD, MPH

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH Named 2024-2025 President of ASTCT.





Dr. Cutler is the Director of Adult Stem Cell Transplantation Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

"I am honored to take over this role and build on the successful foundation that my predecessors have established," stated Dr. Cutler. In my role as President of ASTCT, I will advocate for our patients and support our field by advancing science and education for our community."

Prior to his time on the ASTCT Board of Directors, Dr. Cutler served the Society as the Chair of the Task Force on Generic Drugs in Stem Cell Transplantation and as Chair of the Committee on Young Clinicians and Investigators and was an inaugural faculty member for the ASTCT Clinical Research Training Course.

Dr. Cutler earned an MPH degree at the Harvard School of Public Health. He served as the chair of the CIBMTR Nominating Committee and is an editorial board member for the journal Biology of Blood and Marrow Transplantation.

Dr. Cutler's research focuses on the development of novel methods of acute and chronic graft-vs-host disease prophylaxis and therapy, and decision theory in stem cell transplantation. He has been a contributing author on more than 300 peer-reviewed publications and 25 reviews and book chapters.

In addition to Dr. Cutler, below is the complete list of 2024-2025 ASTCT Board of Directors:

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), President

David Porter, MD (University of Pennsylvania), President Elect

Margaret MacMillan, MD, MSc, FRCPC (University of Minnesota), Vice President

Mehdi Hamadani, MD (Medical College of Wisconsin), Secretary

Eneida Nemecek, MD, MBA (Oregon Health & Science University), Treasurer

Miguel-Angel Perales, MD (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center), Immediate Past President

Alan Hanash, MD, PhD (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center), Directors of Laboratory Science

Sung-Yun Pai, MD (National Institute of Health), Directors of Laboratory Science

Sophie Paczesny, MD, PhD (Medical University of South Carolina), Directors of Laboratory Science

Nandita Khera, MD, MPH (Mayo Clinic), Directors of Community or Clinical Practice

Dianna Howard, MD (Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist), Directors of Community or Clinical Practice

Ryotaro Nakamura, MD (City of Hope), Directors of Community or Clinical Practice

Lori Muffly, MD, MS (Stanford University), Directors at Large

Nirali Shah, MD, MHSc (National Institute of Health), Directors at Large

Claudio Brunstein, MD (Cleveland Clinic), Directors at Large

Robert Korngold, PhD (Emeritus), Ex-Officio Directors

Alison Gulbis, PharmD, BCOP (MD Anderson), Ex-Officio Directors

Misty Evans, DNP APRN CPNP-AC BMTCN® (Vanderbilt/Sarah Cannon), Ex-Officio Directors

Contact Information

Jennifer Kasowicz

ASTCT Marketing Director

jkasowicz@astct.org

(312) 673-4970

SOURCE: American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT)

View the original press release on newswire.com.