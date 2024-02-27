Tamr Appoints Anthony Deighton as New CEO

Deighton brings extensive experience in scaling enterprise software companies to propel Tamr's growth amid increasing demand for clean, curated, and continuously updated data

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Tamr Inc. ("Tamr"), the leader in AI-powered data products, today announced the appointment of Anthony Deighton to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Deighton, who will also join the board of directors, brings a wealth of experience to the role, with a proven track record of 25+ years in building and scaling enterprise software companies. He succeeds Andy Palmer, who has spearheaded the company's growth as Tamr co-founder and CEO since its founding a decade ago. Palmer will remain on Tamr's board as Executive Chairperson and co-founder.

Deighton, with his extensive executive leadership at companies like Qlik and Celonis, brings invaluable insights to Tamr, especially in disrupting the traditional master data management (MDM) platform market. Deighton has been instrumental in launching Tamr Cloud, a SaaS solution that achieved a remarkable 286% revenue growth over the past year, and now represents 100% of Tamr's new license revenue.

While data consumption tools like Qlik, Tableau, and Domo have matured, organizations still struggle to trust the data they use for critical business decisions despite significant investments in MDM and manual data curation. Tamr's patented AI, for the first time, enables customers like CHG Healthcare and Western Union to access clean, curated, and continuously updated data significantly faster and at lower cost.

"Anthony has had a transformational impact at Tamr over the past three years, and I'm thrilled to hand him the reins. He brings a visionary outlook, a proven track record, and a passion for the potential of data in the enterprise that aligns with our mission," said Palmer.

As companies increasingly recognize data as the driving force behind their business strategies, data-driven organizations have doubled from 24% in 2023 to 48% in 2024, according to a recent Wavestone survey . The potential of generative AI is forcing organizations to improve the quality and completeness of their data. These trends underscore the critical need for effective data management solutions, such as those offered by Tamr.

Tamr co-founder, Mike Stonebraker, said, "I'm deeply appreciative of Andy's leadership over the last decade at Tamr, and I'm confident that with Anthony at the helm, Tamr is poised for an era of growth and continued innovation. The significant increase in organizations establishing a data-driven culture signals a vast market opportunity for our solutions. Anthony's leadership will be instrumental in navigating this expanding landscape."

"I'm honored and excited to help steer Tamr into our next chapter of growth," said Deighton. "Our mission to lead the industry with cutting-edge, AI-powered data management solutions is more critical than ever. We aim to fulfill the promise MDM has struggled to achieve for years, providing golden records as the engine for our customers' business success. We're focused on customer-centric innovations and empowering organizations to explore new frontiers in data and AI."

With a strong leadership team in place and a clear vision for the future, Tamr is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation, delivering unparalleled value to its customers in the evolving data landscape.

To learn more about Tamr, visit www.tamr.com .

About Tamr

Tamr develops data products that use battle-tested AI to turbo-charge the discovery, enrichment and maintenance of the golden records businesses need to accelerate growth. Tamr's AI-powered, human-refined approach delivers value in days, not months or years all while lowering project and operational costs when compared to MDM or DIY solutions. By connecting data across source systems and incorporating 1-click, 3rd party data enrichment, Tamr delivers accurate, comprehensive and durable data ready for consumption.

Press Contact

PAN Communications, ssturba@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Tamr

View the original press release on accesswire.com