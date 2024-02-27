Emotionali has announced that the firm's founder, Andrew Zang, a prominent figure in the global corporate real estate sector, has been recognized in the '40 Under 40' Entrepreneurs List by Herald Magazine. The list, set to be released on the 25th of February, 2024, celebrates remarkable entrepreneurs under 40.









Andrew Zang

Zang has gained attention for his contributions to the real estate sector. His expertise comprises diverse areas, including government agencies, publicly traded corporations, and global entities. Additionally, his work in emotional intelligence, which led to the setting up of Emotionali, is also widely recognized.

In response to the acknowledgment, the Emotionali founder expressed gratitude for the honor, stating, "I'm truly honored to be recognized among the outstanding individuals on the '40 Under 40' Entrepreneurs List. This acknowledgment highlights the hard work and determination that have driven my journey, and I'm incredibly thankful for the unwavering support of my clients and colleagues who've stood by me throughout."

The '40 Under 40' Entrepreneurs List by Herald Magazine highlights leaders under 40 who have shown leadership and creativity. This recognition acknowledges their contributions and entrepreneurial acumen that have set a new standard in their industries.

About Emotionali:

Established by Andrew Zang, Emotionali is dedicated to enhancing emotional intelligence in the workplace. Recognizing the importance of understanding and managing emotions for effective teamwork, Emotionali provides training programs to improve interpersonal skills. The launch of their Training Modules highlights their commitment to creating supportive and harmonious work environments.

About Andrew Zang:

Andrew Zang, originally from New York, is a corporate real estate advisor at Savills. With degrees from New York Law School, he's managed over $5 billion in global transactions. With a focus on self-awareness and conflict resolution, his achievements have gained recognition in Forbes and Commercial Observer. As founder of Emotionali, he's committed to enhancing workplace cultures through emotional intelligence training.

