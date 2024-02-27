Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
PR Newswire
27.02.2024 | 17:30
116 Leser
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 31 January 2024 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One

Month

Three

Months

Six

Months

One

Year

Three

Years

Five Years

Net asset value

0.8

9.2

4.0

0.6

35.9

55.2

Share price

-1.8

8.3

-0.2

-3.1

29.1

37.0

Russell 1000 Value Index

0.2

8.3

3.6

2.6

40.5

61.0

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:

208.42p

Net asset value - cum income:

209.18p

Share price:

186.50p

Discount to cum income NAV:

10.8%

Net yield1:

4.3%

Total assets including current year revenue:

£165.7m

Net gearing:

0.4%

Ordinary shares in issue2:

79,208,241

Ongoing charges3:

1.03%

1 Based on four quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 22 March 2023, 11 May 2023, 3 August 2023 and 2 November 2023 for the year ended 31 October 2023 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 January 2024.

² Excluding 21,153,064 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2023.

Sector Analysis

Total Assets (%)

Financials

20.1

Health Care

18.1

Information Technology

13.2

Consumer Discretionary

10.7

Industrials

9.6

Energy

7.7

Consumer Staples

6.8

Communication Services

5.0

Materials

4.1

Utilities

3.3

Real Estate

1.7

Net Current Liabilities

-0.3

-----

100.0

=====

Country Analysis

Total Assets (%)

United States

89.5

United Kingdom

4.1

France

2.2

Australia

1.7

Switzerland

1.0

Japan

0.9

Canada

0.9

Net Current Liabilities

-0.3

-----

100.0

=====

Top 10 Holdings

Country

% Total Assets

Citigroup

United States

3.3

Verizon Communications

United States

3.1

Cisco Systems

United States

2.8

American International

United States

2.8

Kraft Heinz

United States

2.7

Willis Towers Watson

United States

2.6

Shell

United Kingdom

2.6

Sony

United States

2.6

Cardinal Health

United States

2.5

Baxter International

United States

2.3

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 January 2024, the Company's NAV increased by 0.8% and the share price fell by 1.8% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned +0.2% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in industrials; specifically selection decisions in electrical equipment boosted relative performance. Selection decisions in communication services also boosted relative performance, with investment decisions in diversified telecom proving beneficial. Other modest contributors during the period at the sector level included selection decisions in both information technology and consumer discretionary.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in consumer staples; notably at the industry level stock selection in consumer staples distribution and retail was costly to relative performance. Selection decisions in energy detracted from relative performance, specifically in oil, gas and consumables. Other modest detractors during the period included stock selection in health care at the sector level and life sciences tools and services at the industry level.

Transactions

During the month, the portfolio's largest purchases included Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, PG&E and Sensata Tech. The portfolio exited its position in Transunion, First American Financial and Mattel.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the consumer discretionary, health care and financials sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, real estate and utilities sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

27 February 2024

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brsa on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



