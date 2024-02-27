Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Timothy James Livett 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC b) LEI 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 2.5p shares GB00BN455J50 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend reinvestment c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 318 pence per share 47 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 47 ordinary 2.5p shares 318 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 11 January 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC