Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Premiere Anaheim Delivers Renewed Energy to West Coast Professional Beauty Community with Success of Second Edition

11,600 attendee visits and influencer-studded education program produce exceptional engagement.

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Premiere Show Group, the nation's largest and preeminent network of beauty industry events and world-class educational programming, proudly concluded the second edition of Premiere Anaheim, held on February 4th and 5th at the Anaheim Convention Center. A crowded show floor that was buzzing with excitement and education sessions filled with passionate beauty pros and educators created a dynamic event atmosphere. Newly launched in 2023, just 10 months prior, the event has proven fast growth in the market with a 16% increase in show attendance. Additionally, the show welcomed an outstanding 69% of visitors to the Premiere community for the first time; strengthening the Premiere Anaheim following of beauty professionals and setting the stage for continued year-over-year growth.

Throughout the 2-day show attendees had access to unparalleled networking, top-notch education, shopping, and beauty industry insights.

"This was a wonderful show to try new products and to restock your kit. The workshops and seminars are helpful to gain new or to sharpen your techniques for your business. It's a great place to network and meet like-minded professionals." - 2024 Attendee.

Elevating Craft and Community Networking in 2024: A Recap of Education Highlights

As beauty professionals immersed themselves in the experiences Premiere Anaheim had to offer, the event exceeded expectations in providing stand-out education and fostering community connections. The commitment of Premiere Show Group to deliver invaluable experiences was evident through an extensive lineup of educational opportunities and a diverse range of exhibitors.

Over 175 complimentary classes provided attendees with a wealth of knowledge, covering the latest trends, techniques, and innovations across all fields in hair, barbering, skincare, nails, business, and more!

Attendees had the chance to participate in 15+ hands-on workshops, offering practical insights and skills to enhance their craft.

A total of 120+ speakers, including industry-leading experts and educators, like Larisa Love, Jacob Khan, Wayne Tuggle, Lala Chihaia, J Ladner, Leysa Carrillo, Chrystofer Benson, Kell Grace, and more shared their expertise, providing a comprehensive educational experience.

"The energy and having all these stylists and artists around you is such an incredible feeling. It's life-changing for sure."- 2024 Attendee.

Notable Presentations

The Main Stage offered education plus entertainment for attendees with presentations by renowned industry artists, such as Jacob Khan's Fancy Hairdressers with their cutting-edge insights, techniques, and supreme entertainment value. Larisa Love also graced the Main Stage with her 'Pick Me Up' hair color method, while showcasing her passion for the craft to inspire the standing-room-only crowd.

The Barber Stage & Barber Battle, both beloved by the audience and drawing massive crowds, experienced a special moment with the participation of Isaac Castro, the winner of the Barber Battle. A noteworthy highlight was the presence of influencer and educator Byrd Mena, who hosted the Barber Stage for the first time in collaboration with Premiere Show Group.

Exhibitor Highlights

Premiere Anaheim welcomed an exciting 47 new brands to the show, one of which being the international nail brand Glitterbells, making their USA debut on the show floor. Their presence added a global touch to the event and created excitement among attendees.

The synergy between education and exhibitors created a vibrant atmosphere, allowing professionals to not only learn from the best but also explore and connect with top brands like Andis, Danger Jones, Lightstim, Sunlights® Professional, Moira Cosmetics, and more, highlighting innovative products on the show floor.

"Premiere Anaheim is an excellent opportunity where members of the industry network, receive quality education, and create memories that last a lifetime." - 2024 Exhibitor.

Setting a Historic Stage

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) unveiled the North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) finalists in a spectacular fashion on the Premiere Anaheim Main Stage. This marked a historic first for the Premiere Show Group and PBA. The announcement of the finalists set the stage for an unforgettable NAHA ceremony to be held in Premiere Orlando on June 1-3. To watch the finalist announcement, click here .

2024 Premiere Shows:

Next Up:

Premiere Orlando, June 1-3, 2024, Orange County Convention Center

Website: premiereorlandoshow.biz

Registration now open! Attendees can register early and save: Register here

Premiere San Antonio, September 15-16, 2024; Henry B. González Convention Center

Premiere Columbus, September 29-30, 2024; Greater Columbus Convention Center

Premiere Anaheim, 2025 Dates Coming Soon

For more information visit premiereshows.com

Contact:

Rachel Brill

rachel@premiereshows.com

The Premiere Shows' events are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, matched with world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with top brands from around the globe, get hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date with the hottest trends in the business. Premiere exhibitors are guaranteed to meet decision-makers from every area of the beauty industry on an exhibit floor designed to bring the beauty community together to learn, buy, and connect.?For more information on Premiere Shows and its events visit premiereshows.com.

The Premiere Shows' events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association - a historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and also a launch in Miami, starting in January 2024.

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty

View the original press release on accesswire.com