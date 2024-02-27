Bayou City Hemp Company and Silver Eagle Distributors Houston to Bring Cannabis Beverages to Entire Greater Houston Market

The Hemp-Derived THC-Infused Seltzers Will Be Added to the Distributor's Portfolio in This Landmark Partnership

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Bayou City Hemp Company and Silver Eagle Distributors Houston are introducing legal cannabis-infused, non-alcoholic beverages and products to the Greater Houston market. Bayou City Hemp Company (BCHC) recently acquired Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery, Distillery, and Cannabis to develop a captivating line of cannabis-infused products. Along with the current 8th Wonder Brewery and Distillery products available, these revered non-alcoholic seltzers will be supplied to retailers throughout Harris, Fort Bend, and Montgomery counties by Silver Eagle Distributors Houston.

The cannabis-infused beverages by 8th Wonder and Bayou City Hemp that will continue to land on shelves throughout the city will include HOWDY, Lil Bit, Beach Break, and Wonder Water.

"The partnership between Bayou City Hemp and Silver Eagle Houston is a groundbreaking step for the beverage industry at large. This collaboration is something that has never been done at this magnitude and we are thrilled to be on the frontlines of this industry shift," said Ben Meggs, CEO of Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder.

"Silver Eagle Houston is excited to introduce a new innovative product to our local retailers and consumers," said Tom Montague, Vice President of Sales. "The team at Bayou City Hemp has created a top-of-the-line product and we are looking forward to expanding our partnership with 8th Wonder Brewery, Distillery and now Cannabis."

"Silver Eagle Houston's massive reach and impact throughout our city, combined with the quality and consumer trust that Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder have earned through years of brand building, will allow us to expand our reach and make these safe, delicious, and effective beverages available to a huge audience," added Joel Canada, Chief Revenue Officer at BCHC.

The beverages are compliant with the 2018 Federal Farm Bill and Texas HB 1325, allowing for legal sale and distribution throughout most of the nation and across the state of Texas. The beverages are infused with Delta 9 THC derived from hemp, extracted and formulated using Bayou City Hemp Company's innovative CO2 extraction and proprietary nano-emulsion technologies.

For many, the decisive factor in the success of cannabis beverages will be the quality of the product and the safety and efficacy of the extraction process. Merging the artisanal creativity and beverage professionalism of 8th Wonder with the scientific rigor of Bayou City Hemp Company's extraction and formulation techniques has already created a sell-out product. With the strength of Silver Eagle Houston's network across Greater Houston, the strategic partnership could prove to be a seminal and decisive moment in the Texas beverage industry, and the role cannabis-infused products will play in it.

These beverages are presently available in Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, and consumers in the Greater Houston area will see this portfolio of beverages on more store shelves and menus this month.

